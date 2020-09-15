Tanner’s Chadarius Townsend transferred from Alabama in hopes of finding playing time at another school.
The junior running back got his wish Saturday night in Texas Tech’s 35-33 win over Houston Baptist.
Townsend had six carries for 23 yards and one pass reception for 12 yards in the Red Raiders’ season opener.
The former Tanner quarterback was one of four running backs used by Texas Tech. SaRodorick Thompson led the Red Raiders with 22 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas Tech’s next opponent is Texas. The Big 12 battle is set for Sept. 26 at 2:30 p.m. and is scheduled to be carried by Fox.
UAB reserve defensive back Keondre Swoopes of Hartselle played in the Blazers' 31-14 loss at Miami last Thursday. Swoopes recorded no tackles. He had an interception in the season-opening win over Central Arkansas.
Next up for UAB is a trip to Mobile to battle South Alabama in a Thursday game on Sept. 24 that will be carried by ESPN.
ESPN and ESPN2 will provide opportunities Saturday to watch some area players in action. The 2:30 p.m. game on ESPN features Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern. Marquice Robinson, who played at Austin, is a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman at Florida Atlantic.
Troy opens its season at Middle Tennessee with a 3 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2. West Limestone’s Reed Blankenship is a starting safety for Middle Tennessee. The Troy roster has defensive back Reddy Steward from Austin and offensive linemen Kannon Biggs from Athens and Gage Saint from Hatton.
SEC schools begin play Sept. 26 with Kentucky at Auburn (11 a.m. SEC Network), Florida at Ole Miss (11 a.m. ESPN), Mississippi State at LSU (2:30 p.m. CBS), Georgia at Arkansas (3 p.m. SEC Network), Alabama at Missouri (6 p.m. ESPN), Tennessee at South Carolina (6:30 p.m. SEC Network) and Vanderbilt at Texas A&M (6:30 p.m. SEC Network alternate).
