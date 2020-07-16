A dozen protesters stood outside the administrative building at the University of North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon arguing against the name of the university's athletic teams, "Tar Heels," because they say it has ties to the Confederacy and white supremacy.
William Thorpe, 52, said the term was re-appropriated during the Civil War to represent Confederate soldiers who held their ground against the "northern aggression" and fought against the values and ideals of this country.
"They stood their ground as if they had tar on their heels," said Thorpe, director of the Union Soldier Campaign.
The group's public petition Tuesday started at Bennett Place in Durham, the site of the last surrender of Confederate troops in the Civil War, and ended on UNC's campus in Chapel Hill.
The group is calling on UNC to rename the Tar Heels to the Rams. That name change would allow the university to keep its mascot Rameses, named after legendary football player Jack "the battering ram" Merritt.
Thorpe, a UNC alumnus and Chapel Hill native, said he grew up going to Dean Smith's UNC basketball camps and is probably Carolina's biggest fan. But he's never felt comfortable rooting for the Tar Heels, he said.
"If you call yourself a Tar Heel ... you're cheering for the essence of white supremacy," Thorpe said.
He said it's like saying "Go Confederate soldiers!" or "It's a great day to be a Confederate soldier."
The group is also asking athletes, particularly Black athletes, and fans to take a stand against calling themselves Tar Heels.
It is part of the group's efforts to organize and participate in protests to raise awareness of Confederate monuments and to advocate for recognition of Union soldiers who won the Civil War. Thorpe said the event is also meant to honor the victims of racial violence at the hands of law enforcement and vigilantes.
Thorpe said the Tar Heels name change needs to be part of the conversation as the Washington NFL team changes its mascot, NASCAR bans Confederate flags and Confederate monuments are removed from cities across the South.
The origin of Tar Heels, UNC history professor Jim Leloudis said, is complicated and convoluted. He is also co-chair of the university's Commission on History, Race & A Way Forward, tasked with helping the university reckon with its history.
"It's hard to untangle," Leloudis said. "The term, at first, is derogatory in terms of race and class, then gets turned into a symbol of Confederate pride and loyalty."
UNC's explanation of the term "Tar Heel" refers to North Carolina's economic history as a top producer of turpentine supplies for the naval industry. Leloudis said it was "dirty, undesirable work," usually done by people who were enslaved or by poor whites, and "was a derogatory term."
"During the Civil War, North Carolina soldiers flipped the meaning of the term, and turned an epithet into an accolade. They called themselves 'tar heels' as an expression of state pride. Others adopted the term and North Carolina became widely known as the 'Tar Heel State,'" according to UNC's website.
UNC sports teams adopted the nickname "Tar Heels" in the 1880s, but there's no archival information about the reasoning behind that name or debate about it, according to UNC.
Now, when people hear "Tar Heels" they think basketball and probably don't know anything about the history of the phrase, Leloudis said. But he sees this as a potential teaching moment for how people don't know or acknowledge the ways they live with the history of racial slavery and Jim Crow.
"Let's have that conversation," Leloudis said, "and figure out how we're going to reckon with this history."
