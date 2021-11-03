Not even TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati envisioned such an abrupt ending to Gary Patterson's more than two decades as head coach of the Horned Frogs.
“Frankly, it’s a place that it was almost kind of unimaginable not too long ago,” Donati said Tuesday, two days after the school and Patterson agreed to immediately part ways.
In the end, the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) were no longer reaching the high expectations that had become common under Patterson.
TCU won or shared titles in three different conferences under Patterson, and had an undefeated season with a Rose Bowl victory even before a move to the Big 12 a decade ago that made them a Power Five team. There were 11 seasons with at least 10 wins overall, and top-10 finishes in the AP Top 25 poll six times over a 10-season period through 2017.
“This is not what we envisioned at all, and certainly not what we wanted, and not what Gary wanted,” Donati said on the TCU campus. “We have very high expectations for this program, and that’s because of Gary. You know, that’s the irony of it, is that he’s built this program. And so we weren’t meeting those expectations, and he would acknowledge that as well.”
The Frogs have lost five of their last six games, including the last three by at least 12 points. They are coming off a 31-12 loss at Kansas State, which is Patterson's alma mater.
Former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who was the best man in Patterson's wedding and on his staff in an off-field role as a special assistant overseeing the offense, will be the interim coach the remainder of the season. The Horned Frogs host 14th-ranked Baylor on Saturday, then go to No. 11 Oklahoma State.
Donati said candidates are already being vetted in a national search to replace the coach he referred to as “a TCU icon.” Patterson's 181 victories were the most for an active coach at his current school, and he was the second-longest tenured FBS coach behind Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 23rd season.
When TCU officials decided it was time for a change, they met Sunday with Patterson, who was offered the opportunity to finish his 21st season and then work in a different capacity in the athletic department. When the coach declined, they reached an agreement to release him from his contract that went through the 2024 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.