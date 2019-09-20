When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Fla.
TV: ESPN
The series: Florida leads 28-20
The line: Florida by 14
--
Four-down territory
1. On the right track: Tennessee recorded its second shutout since hiring coach Jeremy Pruitt in the big win over Chattanooga. The Vols forced five turnovers, including four interceptions. It was the most turnovers in a game since 2016. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed 7-of-8 passes for 142 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.
2. Gators get chomped: Florida lost its starting quarterback for the season last week when Feleipe Franks was injured in the third quarter. Franks tried to run for a first down on a fourth-and-1 and was bent backward on the tackle. After seeing doctors, coach Dan Mullen said Monday that Franks had a dislocated ankle with a fracture and would be out for the year.
3. Hot-handed replacement: Redshirt junior Kyle Trask came into the game when Florida got the ball to start the fourth quarter and led the Gators to 19 unanswered points to beat Kentucky. Trask completed 9-of-13 passes for 136 yards and led the Gators to 222 yards of total offense in the quarter. Florida finished with 300 yards passing, giving the Gators 300 yards passing in consecutive games for the first time since 2007.
4. Special teams are special: Tennessee's Brent Cimaglia has made eight field goals, which is tied for the most by any kicker in the country. Paxton Brooks has recorded touchbacks on 17-of-18 kickoffs, and Tennessee is one of three teams not to have allowed single yard on kickoff returns. The Vols rank second in the nation in net punting behind Joe Doyle’s 47.8 yards per punt average. They have given up just two yards in punt returns this year. UT leads the SEC with an average of 23.7 yards per punt return. The Vols blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown last week.
--
By the numbers
2: Jeremy Banks had two interceptions last week against Chattanooga, the first Tennessee linebacker to have two interceptions in a game since 1981.
62.7: Guarantano took over the school record for completion percentage (minimum of 200 throws), passing Peyton Manning’s mark of 62.5 percent.
2: The last two meetings between these two teams in Gainesville have been decided on the last play of the game.
2003: Saturday’s game is the first Tennessee-Florida contest to kick off at 11 a.m. since 2003.
--
Player of the week
Juan Jennings, wide receiver
Jennings is playing his fourth game against Florida and has had some big numbers against the Gators. In 2016, he had three catches for 111 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in Tennessee’s win. He threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Josh Dobbs in 2015. Overall against Florida he has eight catches for 172 yards and a score. This year he leads the team with four catches for 60 yards.
--
Prediction
Florida 31, Tennessee 17: Tennessee steps way up in class this week to open the SEC season on the road against rival Florida. The Gators have to replace their quarterback, but rank No. 9 in the country in the polls and lead the nation in sacks. Guarantano will need all of his offensive weapons to battle the always-tough Florida defense, but the Gators may be too much for the Vols to handle.
— Dennis Tymkiw
