When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Columbia, Mo.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Missouri leads 5-2
The line: Missouri by 4
--
Four-down territory
1. Streakin’ to Missouri: The Vols come into this game on a roll, having won three straight and four of their last five games. A win would make Tennessee bowl eligible with one game left to play in the regular season. Tennessee has been to 52 bowl games (sixth in college football history) and its record is 28-24 (also sixth).
2. Big improvement: Tennessee’s defense stepped up in the last five games against Mississippi State, No. 1 Alabama, South Carolina, UAB and Kentucky. In those five games, the Vols defense allowed an average of 320.2 yards per game, 17.2 points per game and 179.4 passing yards per game. Those numbers would rank in the top 20 if they were for a full season.
3. Comeback win: In their last game before last week’s bye, the Vols were behind 13-0 at halftime to the Wildcats in Kentucky. Two touchdowns were wiped out by penalties against the Vols and it looked like Kentucky had control of the game. Jarrett Guarantano took over at halftime and completed his first seven passes, including touchdowns to Marquez Callaway and Josh Palmer. Tennessee shut out the Wildcats in the second half and got a season-high 19 tackles from Daniel Bituli to come from behind for the win.
4. Getting to know you: Coach Jeremy Pruitt said having the players become accustomed to working with each other made a difference in the team’s performance in the first and second half. “If you just go back and look offensively, besides Jarrett (Guarantano) at quarterback, the wide receivers had really little returning experience on the offensive side. I know Trey (Smith) has played a lot of ball, but he only practiced once during fall camp. Brandon Kennedy is a fifth-year guy but he has not played a whole lot of ball. So, I think that part, with these guys playing together, has helped us out offensively.”
--
By the numbers
14: The Vols rank second in the SEC with 14 interceptions, which tops last year’s total of nine. They are tied for third in the nation.
76 percent: Guarantano has come on strong in the second half of the last five games, completing 28-of-37 passes (76 percent) for 426 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
22.1: Callaway leads the SEC in yards per catch (22.1 ypc) and is averaging 20.1 yards per punt return. He has five pass reception touchdowns and a 65-yard punt return touchdown.
--
Player of the week
Jauan Jennings, wide receiver
Jauan Jennings is making his presence known, as he ranks fifth in the SEC with 77.1 receiving yards per game, seventh with seven touchdown receptions and eighth with 50 receptions. For his career he has 137 catches for 1,955 yards and 17 touchdowns to rank in the Top 10 at Tennessee in each category.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 20, Missouri 17
Tennessee will be well rested and has had time for those little nicks and dings to heal after last week’s bye week. Missouri got shut out by Georgia and almost got blanked two weeks in a row against Florida. The Vols have been hot the past few weeks and look to pull the upset.
— Dennis Tymkiw
