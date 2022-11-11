KNOXVILLE — Fifth-ranked Tennessee still has plenty left to play for if the Volunteers take care of business down the stretch.
First up is trying to finish off a perfect record at home Saturday against Missouri. That's all coach Josh Heupel wants his team focused on.
“There’s nothing we can control other than who we are,” Heupel said. “How we approach it and how we go play and compete.”
Last week’s 27-13 loss to top-ranked Georgia all but ended Tennessee’s bid for the Southeastern Conference championship. But a resume that includes wins over five AP Top 25 teams will go a long way toward earning the Vols (8-1, 4-1 SEC, No. 5 CFP) a spot in the College Football Playoff.
That loss provided the Vols with an important lesson for their next big game in hostile territory. Tennessee wraps up the season visiting South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
“We won’t let the moment get too big for us,” Vols defensive linemen LaTrell Bumphus said. “At times, that might have been an issue.”
Missouri (4-5, 2-4) followed up a road win at then-No. 23 South Carolina with a 21-17 loss last weekend to Kentucky. That loss featured a bizarre roughing the punter penalty late, costing the Tigers a short-field opportunity for victory.
The snap was well over the head of Kentucky's punter and rolled to the 5-yard line where the punter tried a desperation kick only to be tackled by Missouri’s Will Norris. The punter was ruled to be within the tackle box and Norris was called for roughing the punter, giving Kentucky a first down.
The SEC office reviewed the penalty, not that Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz wanted to talk about it.
Missouri still has a chance at becoming bowl eligible for a third straight season with Drinkwitz. This is the Tigers' last road game, and they are 3-2 in Knoxville in this series, but Tennessee has won three straight over the Tigers.
“It's a challenging scheme combined with challenging players, and that's really when it's at its best,” Drinkwitz said of the Vols' offensive scheme that Heupel once ran at Missouri as coordinator in 2016 and 2017.
