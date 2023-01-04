KNOXVILLE — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Tennessee beat Mississippi State 87-53 on Tuesday night.
The Volunteers (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) had five players score in double figures as they won for the 24th consecutive time at home, dating to the last game of the 2020-21 season. Julian Phillips scored 11 points and Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic had 10 each.
“(Zeigler) saw the floor well,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “He was smooth when the inside-out passes came to him.”
Zeigler downplayed his double-figure assists. “It was just making the right feeds and guys were making shots,” he said.
Tyler Stevenson scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (11-3, 0-2), who dropped their third straight. Mississippi State's leading scorer and rebounder, 6-foot-11 Tolu Smith, had a quiet game with nine points and two rebounds.
Tennessee scored the first 16 points of the game, hitting 6 of 8 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers. Mississippi State went the first 6:14 without scoring. The Bulldogs missed all five of their shots and had three turnovers. Tennessee led 46-22 at halftime.
• Kentucky 74, LSU 71: Jacob Toppin scored 21 points shooting 9 for 13 and Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double to help Kentucky hold on.
Up 72-68, Kentucky's Chris Livingston fouled Cam Hayes on his 3-point attempt with 10 seconds to go. Hayes sank all three free throws to reduce LSU's deficit to a point.
On Kentucky's ensuing possession, LSU's Derek Fountain came up with an apparent steal on the sideline but failed to maintain control and the Wildcats kept the ball. Toppin was fouled with 3.4 seconds left and made two foul shots for the game's final points.
KJ Williams missed a jump shot for the Tigers to close it. As his foot touched the 3-point line a made basket would still have given Kentucky (10-4, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) the win.
Tshiebwe finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds, Cason Wallace scored 14 and Sahvir Wheeler 11. Kentucky ended LSU's seven-game win streak. Tshiebwe entered the game leading the country in rebounding at 13.6 per game.
Williams scored 23 points for LSU (12-2, 1-1), Adam Miller added 15, reserve Trae Hannibal had 12 on 5-of-6 shooting and Hayes 11.
• Vanderbilt 83, South Carolina 79 (OT): Reserve Ezra Manjon scored 24 points and fellow backup Liam Robbins scored 22 points to lift Vanderbilt.
In an SEC opener for both teams, Vanderbilt (8-6, 1-0) built its largest lead of the game at 82-75 with 21 seconds left in the extra session.
Despite their 22-for-35 effort from the free-throw line, the Commodores went 12 for 15 from the line in overtime to seal it with Manjon and Robbins the only Vandy players going to the line.
Reserve Jordan Wright scored 13 points for Vanderbilt, which saw its bench account for 64 points. Tyrin Lawrence was the only starter to score in double figures with 10 points.
South Carolina (7-7, 0-1) tied it at the end of regulation on its frantic final possession when Meechie Johnson found a wide-open Hayden Brown who laid it in underneath the basket without landing on the ground upon the receiving the pass with .3 seconds left.
