Tennessee hasn’t been to a Final Four since 2008 and last beat UConn a year earlier when Pat Summitt won her seventh of eight national championships.
The Lady Vols also haven’t been ranked since late November despite starting the season at No. 5. They can take a step toward ending a couple of those skids tonight when No. 5 UConn visits for the latest game in the rivalry between women’s basketball’s most storied programs. At least 12,000 fans will be in the stands, and ESPN’s College Game Day also will be on hand.
Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said she's excited at the opportunity for a great atmosphere to showcase women's basketball at an elite level.
“I know our team is excited,” Harper said. "Who would be right? And, you know, everybody wants to play in that kind of environment with that atmosphere and a lot of fans in the stands.”
Geno Auriemma is no stranger to big games in Knoxville, Tennessee.
“The size factor you know, the athleticism factor, the crowd factor that’s going to be down there, the circus-like atmosphere that surrounds a Connecticut-Tennessee game,” he said. “Even though it’s not quite at the level, you know, it’s not the Beatles.”
No, but the two women's programs with the most national championships attract attention from casual fans whenever they play. Summitt set the standard until Auriemma and UConn passed that mark and kept winning, adding an 11th title overall and fourth straight in 2016.
Tennessee (16-6) has won nine straight games since a seven-point loss at then-No. 2 Stanford. That winning streak hasn't been good enough to push the Lady Vols back into the Top 25 where they started the season. Harper was mixing in a handful of new players from the transfer portal and recruiting when Tennessee struggled early on.
Then she lost 6-foot-6 center Tamari Key for the season because of blood clots in early December — before that loss to Stanford.
Harper sees her Lady Vols finally playing much closer to what she expects after that their early eye-opener.
“I’m not going to say we’ve arrived and we’re as good as we can possibly be," Harper said. “We want to keep working every day to get better. I think the early games really challenged us and gave the adversity.”
Her Lady Vols will face a depleted UConn team with only eight players available.
Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady are out for the season with injured knees. Azzi Fudd (knee) and Caroline Ducharme (concussion) are both out indefinitely. Ayanna Patterson returned from a concussion for their rout of DePaul on Monday night.
Auriemma said they will be more taxed by the Lady Vols' depth, athleticism and size.
“They’re a really, really good team,” Auriemma said. “They were struggling to find their way early on, and they seem to have put together. We have to handle the whole environment. Not an easy place to play, obviously. But our kids are excited about it. They’re looking forward to it.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.