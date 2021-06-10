COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M hired Jim Schlossnagle as its new baseball coach Wednesday after his 18 seasons at TCU that included five trips to the College World Series.
Schlossnagle replaces Rob Childress, whose contract wasn't renewed after the Aggies missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2006.
“I am extremely excited to get things started in Aggieland, and I am humbled by this incredible opportunity,” Schlossnagle said. “With the resources and facilities available at this world-class university, the foundation is here to win championships and make the 12th Man a regular visitor to Omaha.”
The Horned Frogs this year shared the Big 12 regular-season title with Texas, won the conference tournament and were a No. 6 national seed in the NCAA tournament before losing at home last weekend.
Schlossnagle was 734-346 at TCU, which went to the College World Series in 2010 and then made four consecutive trips to Omaha from 2014-17.
“As our search progressed, it became abundantly clear that Jim Schlossnagle had the experience, recruiting prowess, player development background and baseball knowledge to deliver a championship-caliber program for Aggie baseball,” athletic director Ross Bjork said.
"He owns the best winning percentage of any college baseball program in Texas over the last 10 years and his track record of success on a national stage speaks for itself. Texas A&M deserves to have the very best of the best, and we have hit a proverbial 'grand slam' with Coach Schlossnagle."
Before TCU, Schlossnagle started his head coaching career by going 77-47 in two seasons at UNLV (2002-03).
Childress was 622-336-3 in 16 seasons at Texas A&M, including a school-record 13 consecutive NCAA appearances from 2007-19 before there was no tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Aggies were 29-27 overall this season and missed the SEC tournament after going 9-21 in conference play and finishing last in the SEC West.
Texas A&M went to the College World Series twice under Childress, in 2011 and 2017.
"Coach Childress is a great man and we appreciate his long-term dedication to Texas A&M and for leading our baseball program with class and dignity in every phase," Bjork said when A&M announced May 23 that Childress' contract wouldn't be renewed.
"In our analysis, we believe the program needs a new voice and a new identity," he said. "We, as Aggies, have high expectations for Texas A&M baseball, and we believe this is the best college baseball program in the country and we will attract a great head coach."
