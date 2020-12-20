KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 5 Texas A&M closed its case for inclusion in the playoffs by mauling Tennessee by three touchdowns.
Then the Aggies started campaigning.
“I haven’t lobbied or said a word up until now,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We lost to the No. 1 team in the country (Alabama), then won seven games in a row. We can play with anybody.
“We play in the best league in ball. Some teams aren’t even playing seven games. They’re supposed to pick the best four.”
Kellen Mond threw for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a score to lead the Aggies to a 34-13 victory against the Volunteers on Thursday.
Isaiah Spiller ran for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Ainias Smith scored once rushing and once receiving.
Fisher refused to get caught up in wondering if his team would pass the so-called eye test.
“We play in the best league with the best players,” the coach said. “That's as much of an eye test as anything. Eight wins in the SEC ... I'd like to see someone else do that.”
Tennessee (3-7) has lost seven of its last eight games, ramping up speculation about Jeremy Pruitt's future as Vols coach.
“I get it, 3-7 is not where we want to be right now, you know?" Pruitt said. “But there’s one thing I can say: I can lay my head down on my pillow every night and know that I’ve done everything I could possibly do to make sure we protected everybody in our program.”
Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout combined to throw for 189 yards and two touchdowns for the Vols.
The Aggies had trouble getting separation in the second half. Up 24-13 at halftime, the Aggies flirted with pulling away in the third quarter, but a red zone interception ended the threat.
“After the interception, we had the ability to keep our composure and continue to fight,” Mond said. "It was tremendous.
“The older guys show the poise and composure that we always talk about. That keeps the young guys calm. ‘OK, let’s move on to the next play.'”
It wasn't until the 9:02 mark of the fourth quarter that Texas A&M got some breathing room. Mond engineered an 88-yard drive, with a key play of a 28-yard pass to Jalen Wydermeyer, that ended with a 1-yard run by Smith for a 31-13 lead.
“Kellen picked up some big first downs with his legs,” said Fisher. “He’s given us outstanding leadership.”
Mond was impressive in the first half, completing 19 of 22 passes for 183 yards to help the Aggies lead 24-13. He threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Smith and also ran for a 5-yard TD.
Texas A&M, ranked third in the nation in third-down conversion percentage (55%), didn't punt in the first half. The Aggies converted 6 of 7 third-down opportunities. They controlled the ball for more than 21 minutes.
