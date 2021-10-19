When Jimbo Fisher got the question Monday about LSU, he responded with a major endorsement of Texas A&M.
“I love being here. This is the job I want. I got a great contract,” Fisher said, praising Chancellor John Sharp, President Katherine Banks and athletic director Ross Bjork.
“We’re building something. We’re recruiting great players. I really believe we’re in the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract.”
LSU announced Sunday that it was buying out current coach Ed Orgeron, although he will finish the season. Orgeron won the 2019 national championship but is 9-8 since then, and questions about off-the-field behavior have surfaced as well.
Fisher coached at LSU from 2000-06 where he was offensive coordinator under Nick Saban and Les Miles. Besides the Baton Rouge connection, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward is a longtime friend and hired Fisher at A&M.
So when the announcement was made, Fisher’s name immediately went to the forefront of media speculation — never mind a major four-year contract extension he signed just before the season.
The extension, which takes Fisher through 2030, pays him more than $9 million and makes him the second-highest paid college football coach behind Saban.
If Fisher were to leave A&M, he would not have to pay any money in a buyout.
After finishing 9-1 last season and winning the Orange Bowl, A&M is 5-2 this season including an upset of No. 1 Alabama two weeks ago.
Fisher addressed the LSU connection Monday.
“I coached there,” Fisher said. “It was a great place. We won national championships. It’s a wonderful place.
“I love being at A&M and I plan on being at A&M here and fulfilling my whole contract. I love everything about this place.”
His wife, Courtney, even weighed in on social media Monday.
“And for the record, I love it here, too!” she tweeted.
Orgeron, with Saturday's upset of Florida, is 49-17 with the Tigers in six seasons.
That includes 15-0 in 2019 when Joe Burrow won a Heisman Trophy and LSU earned its third national championship in 17 seasons — each under a different coach.
Orgeron, who signed six-year extension after the 2019 season, will receive a buyout of $16.9 million, according to copies of a new employment agreement for the rest this season and termination agreement, both provided by LSU.
Orgeron becomes the second SEC coach to be let go two years removed from a national title, joining Gene Chizik of Auburn. Auburn won the BCS championship in 2010 but went winless in SEC play in 2012 and Chizik was out.
“We haven’t won enough games the last two years," Orgeron said. "I totally get it.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.