Vanderbilt (2-6, 1-4) at Florida (7-2, 4-2)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Fla.
TV: ESPN
The series: Florida leads 40-10-2
The line: Florida by 25
The lowdown: Offensive problems continued to plague the Commodores against South Carolina, as the best Vanderbilt could manage was six third-down conversions in any prior game. Against the Gamecocks, the ‘Dores were 3 of 11. … Vanderbilt’s quarterback situation was shaky going into the South Carolina game, as Riley Neal, the starter at the beginning of the season, came off the bench to throw the winning pass against Missouri. Mo Hasan was injured in the Missouri game and Deuce Wallace has also seen playing time. … Vanderbilt has given up only seven turnovers, two fumbles and five interceptions. … The Commodores could manage only 113 yards rushing and 76 yards passing against the Gamecocks. ... Florida has won six straight home games and can win its first five home games within a season for the first time since 2006. … The Gators are averaging 400 yards in their first nine games for the first time since 2009. … Florida is one of seven teams with three receivers with 25 receptions, 350 yards and four touchdowns. … The Gators can win 10 games for the second year in a row for the first time since 2008 and 2009. … Since taking over at quarterback in the fourth quarter of the Kentucky game, Kyle Trask has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,608 yards and 15 touchdowns to go with two rushing touchdowns. … With three touchdown passes at LSU and four at South Carolina, Trask became the first Gators QB to throw for at least three scores in consecutive road games since Tim Tebow.
--
Western Kentucky (5-4) at Arkansas (2-7)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SEC Network
The series: First meeting
The line: Arkansas by 2 1/2
The lowdown: Rakeem Boyd ran for 114 yards in last week’s loss against Mississippi State, giving him four games this season with 100-plus yards rushing. … De’Jon Harris had his 19th game with double-digit tackles against the Bulldogs when he finished with 12 tackles. … McTelvin Agim had a tackle for loss in his fifth consecutive game. … Boyd ranks third in the SEC with 820 rushing yards. … Treylon Burks has hands that measure 10.25 inches from thumb to pinky finger. To compare, Julio Jones’ hands measure 9.75 inches, Odell Beckham Jr.’s are 10 inches and Shaquille O’Neal’s are 11.75. … True freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson led the Razorbacks on a touchdown drive in his first appearance against the Bulldogs. He finished the four-play drive by running for the score.
--
New Mexico State (0-8) at Ole Miss (3-6)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Oxford, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Ole Miss leads 1-0
The line: Ole Miss by 28 1/2
The lowdown: Of all of the Ole Miss offensive production, 86.0 percent has come from freshmen, the most production by freshmen in the country. … The Rebels have forced a turnover in eight of their nine games this year. … The same five offensive linemen have started all nine games for the Rebels this year. … Quarterback John Rhys Pulmlee’s 600 yards rushing are a school record by a QB. … Running back Jerrion Ealy is the first player since 2012 to record a rushing, a receiving and a return touchdown in the same season. … Ole Miss leads the SEC with 225.2 rushing yards per game. … Plumlee needs just 13 yards to set the school record for rushing by a freshman.
--
Appalachian State (7-1) at South Carolina (4-5)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Columbia, S.C.
TV: ESPN2
The series: South Carolina leads 8-1
The line: South Carolina by 4 1/2
The lowdown: Bryan Edwards had a school-record 14 receptions for a career-high 139 yards as South Carolina knocked off Vanderbilt last week. … Quarterback Ryan Hilinski completed 24 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. … Freshman Deshaun Fenwick rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries. … Kevin Harris scored to put the Gamecocks ahead for good, then they added 10 points in the fourth quarter. … South Carolina extended its winning streak against Vanderbilt to 11 games. … The Gamecocks gained 400-plus yards of offense for the third time this year. … Fenwick became the fifth 100-yard rusher for Carolina this year. … Hilinski leads the FBS in pass attempts without an interception at 167. The school record is 177.
--
Missouri (5-3, 2-2) at Georgia (7-1, 4-1)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Athens, Ga.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Georgia leads 7-1
The line: Georgia by 17
The lowdown: Sophomore running back Tyler Badie had a 74-yard touchdown reception for Missouri’s only score in last week’s loss to Kentucky. … Kelly Bryant completed 10-of-19 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. … Nick Bolton led the defense in tackles for the third week in a row. Last week he had 12 tackles, including seven solo. …In just one half, Tyree Gillespie had five tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one pass break-up. … Kentucky has won the last five straight games. …Missouri has forced a turnover in seven straight games. ... Kirby Smart of Georgia and Barry Odom of Missouri are two of 11 coaches at Power 5 schools who are head coach at their alma mater. … Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm ranks in the top five in school history in touchdown passes, passing yards and completions. … D’Andre Swift is averaging 6.2 yards per carry. … The Bulldogs are second in the country with four sacks allowed. Three of the four came in a double-overtime loss to South Carolina. … Last week against Florida, who leads the SEC in sacks, the Bulldogs did not allow any. … Georgia is leading the SEC in scoring defense, allowing 11.4 points per game. … The Bulldogs held Florida to 21 yards rushing on 19 carries.
— Dennis Tymkiw
