South Carolina (2-3, 1-2) at Georgia (5-0, 2-0)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Athens, Ga.
TV: ESPN
The series: Georgia leads 51-18-2
The line: Georgia by 25
The lowdown: Georgia won the last four games after Carolina won four of the previous five. … Last year in the meeting between the two teams Georgia came into the game ranked No. 3, like it will this year. … A win by Carolina would match its second-best victory ever, a win in 1981 over No. 3 North Carolina. The Gamecocks’ best win is their 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama. … A win would be the first for South Carolina over a top five team since 2013, and would be the first over a ranked team since 2016. … Since beating Tennessee in 2016, the Gamecocks have lost 11 games to ranked teams. … Carolina racked up a school record 775 yards against Charleston Southern. The Gamecocks are averaging 6.1 yards per rush and 6.1 yards per pass. ... This is the first time in school history that Georgia has opened its season 5-0 three years in a row. … Junior quarterback Jake Fromm has been named to the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his community service. He was one of 11 FBS players nationwide named to the team, and one of the nation-leading 20th Bulldogs named to the award team since it was created in 1992. … The Gamecocks are one of five teams that will enjoy a bye week before facing the Bulldogs. … Saturday will mark the 90th anniversary of the dedication of Sanford Stadium. On Oct. 12, 1929 Georgia beat Yale 15-0 in a front of a crowd of 30,000-plus. … Fromm has completed 86-of-111 passes, (78 percent-third nationally), for 1,076 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions this year.
--
UNLV (1-4, 0-2) at Vanderbilt (1-4, 0-3)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
The series: First meeting
The line: Vanderbilt by 15
The lowdown: Vanderbilt suffered its third conference loss last week against Ole Miss. … Ryley Guay kicked two field goals in the second quarter to move to a perfect 6-for-6 for the season. He has made four field goals of 40-plus yards this year. … Ke’Shawn Vaughn led the Commodores with 69 yards rushing. Kalija Lipscomb had seven catches for 69 yards with a long of 43. … The Commodores matched season highs with three sacks and seven tackles for loss. … Punter Harrison Smith had four punts downed inside the 20-yard line. … Andre Mintze led Vanderbilt with two sacks.
--
Ole Miss (3-3, 2-1) at Missouri (4-1, 1-0)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Columbia, Mo.
TV: ESPN2
The series: Missouri leads 6-1
The line: Missouri by 11 1/2
The lowdown: Missouri will close a five-game home stand, its longest since 1908, when it hosts Ole Miss. …Legend has it that homecoming was invented at Missouri in 1911. Coming into this game the Tigers are 62-40-5 all-time in homecoming games. … The Tigers have scored 31-plus points in the last 10 games dating back to last season. This is the longest streak since 2006-2007. …Missouri has won six straight home games dating back to last year, and in the last five home game have outscored opponents 202-31. … The Tigers have scored defensive touchdowns in the last four games. The last time they did that was the 2007 Cotton Bowl and the first three games of 2008. ... This is just the second time the teams have met as SEC opponents. … Missouri has won the last five straight games. …Since the SEC started divisional play in 1992, Ole Miss is 32-38 against the Eastern Division. … So far, 83.3 percent of Ole Miss’ offense has come from freshmen. … Last week the Rebels rushed for 413 yards against Vanderbilt, the most against an SEC opponent since 1979. … Six freshmen have started at least one game this year. … The 692 yards the Rebels have gained rushing over the last two weeks is the most in two games since 1998. … The Rebels have held four of their last five opponents to less than 70 yards rushing. Only one rushing play for the Rebels’ opponents has gone for more than 20 yards.
--
Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) at Kentucky (2-3, 0-3)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Lexington, Ky.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Kentucky leads 4-3
The line: Kentucky by 6 ½
The lowdown: This will be the eighth meeting between the two teams, and the first since 2012. … De’Jon Harris returned a fumble for a touchdown against Texas A&M last week, the third fumble recovery for a touchdown this year. … The Razorbacks posted eight tackles for loss, the second time that reached that mark this year. … Treylon Burks returned a punt 32 yards, the longest for the Hogs since 2017. … Cheyenne O’Grady recorded a career—high 91 receiving yards on eight catches against the Aggies. … The Arkansas defense collected two turnovers to bring its total to 10 turnovers for the season. … Arkansas’ only win in Lexington came in a seven-overtime battle in 2003. ... Kentucky has given up 24 points or less in 16 of its last 19 games. … The Wildcats have gone 82 straight games without being shut out. The streak is second only to the 87-game mark set from Sept. 13, 1986 to Nov. 13, 1993. … Max Duffy leads the FBS in punting with an average of 51.2 yards per punt. He holds the school record with a career mark of 46.55 yards per kick. … Receiver Lynn Bowden is tied for fifth in the league with 6.2 catches per game. He also leads the league with 140.0 all-purpose yards per game. … Bowden is the first player with six catches per game in the first four games since 1999.
--
Florida (6-0, 3-0) at LSU (5-0, 1-0)
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, La.
TV: ESPN
The series: Florida leads 33-29-3
The line: LSU by 13 1/2
The lowdown: Florida is 4-1 against ranked opponents under coach Dan Mullen, including 3-1 against Top 10 teams and 1-1 against Top 5 teams. … Since the start of 2002, Florida is 15-6 in games when both teams are ranked in the Top 10. … This will be the 25th time in program history that the Gators have faced Top 10 opponents in consecutive games. The only times they won both games came in 2006 and 2008, when they won the SEC Championship game then won the BCS Championship. … The last five games have been decided by eight points or less. … Florida leads the nation with 19 takeaways, two more than any other FBS team. …Florida leads the nation with 12 interceptions, and the Gators have 11 in the last four games alone. ... The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll and No. 6 in the USA Coaches Poll. Florida is ranked No. 7 in both polls. … This is the second straight year the Tigers are off to a 5-0 start. … LSU has scored more points (273) in the first five games of the season than any SEC team in the SEC era. … The Tigers lead the nation in scoring offense (54.8 points per game) and leads the SEC while ranking second in the nation in total offense (571.0 yards per game) and passing offense (416.0 yards per game). … Joe Burrow leads the SEC in total offense, passing yards per game and passing yards. His completions, passing yards and touchdown passes are the most in school history through five games. … Wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson rank 1-2 in the league in receiving yards.
Dennis Tymkiw
