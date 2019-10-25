Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3) at Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Mississippi State leads 7-5-0
The line: Texas A&M by 10 1/2
The lowdown: The Bulldogs have won their last three meetings with the Aggies. The last two wins have come by double digits. … The Bulldogs are relying on 18 freshmen-9 true freshmen and nine redshirt. … Kylin Hill comes into the game with 643 rushing yards. … Quarterback Garrett Shrader is the only true freshman and only QB among seven with experience in the SEC that has 800-plus yards passing and 400-plus yards rushing. … MSU leads the SEC with 54 rushes of 10 yards or more. ... The home of the largest uniformed student body outside of the military academies, the pride and tradition that follows Texas A&M students is unlike any other school. … Buddy Johnson returned a fumble 62 yards for a touchdown and Isaiah Spiller had a touchdown to clinch the win.
--
Missouri (5-2, 2-1) at Kentucky (3-4, 1-4)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Lexington, Ky.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Kentucky leads 6-3
The line: Missouri by 10 1/2
The lowdown: Kentucky looked to be stronger early in the season, but the graduates like Benny Snell are making a huge difference this season. The defense is still tough, but the offense has struggled, leaving the defense to do most of the work. ... The last time these teams played a conservative game plan slowed up the offense. This time the offense should be turned loose. ... Missouri is trying to rebound from a puzzling 21-14 setback at Vanderbilt after winning five games in a row. The Tigers are still atop the SEC East standings, but are now tied with Georgia and Florida. ... The 14 points scored in the loss represent Missouri's lowest point total of the season. Its previous low was 31 that it scored in an opening loss against Wyoming. ... Kentucky won last year's game 15-14 in Columbia, Missouri. ... The Tigers have shown an explosive offense this season and the defense has really shined, allowing only 270 yards per game. That total is good for seventh in the nation in overall defense. ... Missouri also is excellent in holding opponents in the red zone, ranking seventh nationally in red zone defense.
— Dennis Tymkiw
