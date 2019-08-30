Mississippi State (0-0) vs. Louisiana (0-0)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: New Orleans, La.
TV/Radio: ESPNU/MSU Sports Radio Network
The series: Mississippi State leads 4-1
The line: Mississippi State by 20 1/2
The lowdown: Coach Joe Moorhead is back for his second season after becoming the second Bulldogs’ coach to win eight or more games in his first season coaching the Bulldogs. … Graduate transfer Tommy Stevens won the starting quarterback job, reuniting with Moorhead, who was Stevens’ offensive coordinator at Penn State. …Mississippi State owns a 6-2 overall record in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. … This will be State’s first opener away from home since 2015 and first opener at a neutral site since 2013. … State has played only nine games in the month of August, with the last coming in 2014. … The Bulldogs have 42 wins since the start of the 2014 season, the fourth-most in the SEC. … State has forced at least one turnover in 16 straight games, dating back to the 2017 season.
--
Ole Miss (0-0) at Memphis (0-0)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Memphis, Tenn.
TV/Radio: ABC/Ole Miss IMG Network
The series: Ole Miss leads 47-11-2
The line: Memphis by 5 1/2
The lowdown: This season marks the 125th year of football at Ole Miss and the Rebels are 92-27-5 in season openers, including 19 wins in their last 22 openers. … The Rebels have won 15 of their last 20 games against the Tigers. … Ole Miss and Alabama are the only two schools in the country to have three current/former Power 5 head coaches on their staffs. … Preseason All-SEC linebacker MoMo Sanogo is one of just two players in the last 12 years to record more than 100 tackles in a season. … Of their 62 meetings, the Tigers and Rebels have opened the season together 31 times; the Rebels are 25-5-1 om those games. … Ole Miss is 8-0 in games in the month of August.
--
Toledo (0-0) at Kentucky (0-0)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Lexington, Ky.
TV/Radio: SEC Network/UK Sports Network
The series: First meeting
The line: Kentucky by 12 1/2
The lowdown: Kentucky is replacing a team that won 10 games last season and must find leaders at a number of positions. Second-year quarterback Terry Wilson, explosive running back A.J. Rose and receiver Lynn Bowden will be operating behind a deep and experienced offensive line. … The defensive line is also considered a strength, and will have to provide pressure while an entirely new secondary takes over and learns to play together. … Kentucky is 87-36-5 all-time in season openers and 4-2 under coach Mark Stoops. … The Wildcats have won nine of their past 12 openers, including their past two straight. … Kentucky is the only team in the FBS to either exceed or match its record the previous six seasons. … Last year’s 10-3 record was Kentucky’s best in 41 years and only the third 10-win season in school history.
--
North Carolina (0-0) at South Carolina (0-0)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Charlotte, N.C.
TV/Radio: ESPN/Gamecock IMG Sports Network
The series: North Carolina leads 34-19-4
The line: South Carolina by 9 1/2
The lowdown: North Carolina leads the series and is 2-1 when the game is played at a neutral site, but the Gamecocks have won the last three straight and six of the last seven games. … Coach Will Muschamp has never faced the Tar Heels and North Carolina coach Mack Brown is 1-3 against the Gamecocks. … Muschamp was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2008-2010 under Brown at Texas. During those three years, the Longhorns were 30-9 and went to the BCS National Championship Game following the 2009 season. … A win by the Gamecocks would extend their winning streak over teams from North Carolina to 11 games. The Gamecocks have not lost to a team from North Carolina in this century. … Muschamp is the first South Carolina coach to take his teams to bowl games in each of his first three seasons. Steve Spurrier’s first three teams were bowl eligible in 2005-2007, but did not receive a bowl bid despite a 6-6 record in 2007.
--
Portland State (0-0) at Arkansas (0-0)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
TV/Radio: SEC Network/Razorback IMG Sports Network
The series: First Meeting
The line: Arkansas by 28 1/2
The lowdown: Linebacker De’Jon Harris led the SEC with 118 tackles last season, and needs just 60 to break into the school’s top 10 list. He was the first Razorback to lead the team in tackles in consecutive years since 2010-2011. … Running back Rakeem Boyd led the team with 734 yards rushing and he had three games of 100-plus yards rushing. … Kicker Connor Limpert hit on 19 field goals last year, the fourth-most in a single season in school history. … The Razorbacks had a Top 25 signing class for the first time in school history. … Arkansas is playing its first game on natural grass inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium since 2009. … Ben Hicks won the starting quarterback job after playing for coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock at SMU. Hicks left SMU as the career leader in passing yards, total offense, touchdown passes, touchdowns responsible for and completions.
--
Georgia (0-0) at Vanderbilt (0-0)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Nashville
TV/Radio: SEC Network/Bulldog IMG Sports Network-
The series: Georgia leads 57-20-2
The line: Georgia by 21
The lowdown: Georgia first faced Vanderbilt in 1893 and is going up against the Commodores for the 80th time. …Georgia’s 819 wins ranks 11th all-time in the FBS, behind No. 10 Tennessee, who has 838 wins. … The Bulldogs are 95-27-3 in season openers, and have won 19 of the last 22 and three straight under coach Kirby Smart. This is the first opener against an SEC opponent since 1995 and the first opener at an SEC opponent since 1994. … In past seasons, when the Bulldogs played a non-conference opponent, they could dress more than 100 players. This year, against a league opponent, they are limited to just 70 players. … Smart is one of 11 coaches at Power 5 schools who are coaching at their alma mater. … Returning quarterback Jake Fromm is 23-5 as a starter and last year he posted the school’s second-best completion percentage at 67.3 percent. … For the last two seasons the Bulldogs have had a pair of running backs go over 1,000 yards, and D’Andre Swift returns after rushing for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Vanderbilt is 2-5 in openers in August and 0-2 in August against SEC opponents. … Coach Derek Mason is one of two coaches to lead the Commodores to multiple bowls and with 24 wins is six victories away from joining the top five most winningest coaches. … This game marks the 81st meeting between Vanderbilt and Georgia. It is Vandy’s fifth most played rivalry, behind Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Alabama. … Vanderbilt’s average last year of 28.5 points per game was its best since 2012 and the fourth-best for the program since World War II. …The Commodores committed just 14 total turnovers while picking off 13 passes to finish tied for 20th nationally with a plus-eight turnover margin.
--
Georgia Southern (0-0) at LSU (0-0)
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Baton Rouge, La.
TV/Radio: ESPNU/LSU Sports Radio Network
The series: First meeting
The line: LSU by 27 1/2
The lowdown: The Tigers open the season ranked in both the AP and the Coaches Poll for the 19th straight season, dating back to 2001. … LSU is 5-0 in games played in the month of August. … The Tigers have won 15 out of 16 season openers dating back to 2003. The only loss came against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in 2016. … Safety Grant Delpit was the only player last year in college football to finish the season with five interceptions and five sacks. He was the ninth unanimous All-American in school history and led the SEC in interceptions. …Quarterback Joe Burrow led the offense last year with 2,894 passing yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 399 rushing yards and seven scores.
--
Missouri (0-0) at Wyoming (0-0)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Laramie, Wyo.
TV/Radio: CBS Sports Network/Tiger Radio Network
The series: Missouri leads 1-0
The line: Missouri by 17 1/2
The lowdown: In its previous 128 season openers, the Tigers have gone 83-40-5, but in 26 road openers they stand 6-17-3. Mizzou has lost four straight road openers since knocking off Notre Dame 3-0 in 1978. … Last year, in the first meeting between the two teams, Mizzou broke open a 3-0 game after one period with five straight touchdown possessions. Drew Lock threw four scoring passes and all five drives covered at least 70 yards. … The Tigers placed eight players on the All-SEC Preseason Team. …Running back Larry Rountree has 1,919 yards coming into his junior season, the most in school history. … Johnathon Johnson needs 883 yards to set the school’s career receiving mark.
— Dennis Tymkiw
