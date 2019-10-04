Utah State (3-1, 2-0) at LSU (4-0, 1-0)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, La.
TV: SEC Network
The series: LSU leads 2-0
The line: LSU by 27 1/2
The lowdown: LSU comes into the month of October ranked in the top 5 for the second straight year and is 4-0 for the second consecutive year headed into the month. … The Tigers’ offense has been explosive this year. Eleven players have scored touchdowns for the Tigers. LSU has scored 24 touchdown drives of under three minutes. In a 13-game season last year, they only scored 23 drives under three minutes all year. … The Tigers have scored in 26 consecutive quarters, dating back to the Rice game of last season. … LSU has scored 45 points or more in each of the first four games of the season for the first time in history. … LSU leads the nation in scoring offense with 57.8 points per game. … Defense has done its part, as cornerback Derek Stingley leads the SEC and ranks third nationally with eight passes defended (2.0 per game). Linebacker Jacob Phillips ranks second in the SEC with 8.8 tackles per game.
--
Troy (2-2, 0-1) at Missouri (3-1, 1-0)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Columbia, Mo.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Missouri leads 2-1
The line: Missouri by 24
The lowdown: Missouri safety Ronnell Perkins set a school record with a 100-yard interception return and the Tigers scored twice on defense for the first time since 2014. … Cale Garrett recovered a fumble in the endzone in the first quarter. …Junior running back Larry Rountree III ran for 88 yards to move into 11th place on the school rushing record. … Quarterback Kelly Bryant completed 19-of-33 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 77 yards on 11 carries. … Kicker Tucker McCann made his fourth consecutive 40-plus yard field goal and fifth of the season. … Troy has three 90-yard touchdown drives, one short of the school record set in 2012. … Carlton Martial leads the country for Troy with 3.30 tackles for loss per game. …Troy has 10 road wins in its last 12 games, including wins at LSU and Nebraska.
--
Vanderbilt (1-3, 0-2) at Ole Miss (2-3, 1-1)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Oxford, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Ole Miss leads 49-40-2
The line: Ole Miss by 7
The lowdown: This is the 94th meeting between these two teams. The Rebels have only played Mississippi State and LSU more than the Commodores. … The Rebels set a season high with 279 rushing yards against Alabama. It was the most rushing yards allowed by the Crimson Tide since 2011. … Of the Rebels offense, 82.1 percent have come from freshmen, the most yardage from freshmen in the country. … Ole Miss ranks second in the SEC with 7.2 tackles for loss per game. … Running back/kick returner Jerrion Ealy is the first player since 2012 to record a rushing, receiving and return touchdown in the same season. … Ke’Shawn Vaughn rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown for Vanderbilt, while Riley Neal threw for 189 yards and a touchdown as the Commodores defeated Northern Illinois 24-18 last week. … The Commodores held Northern Illinois to 4-of-13 third down conversions.
— Dennis Tymkiw
