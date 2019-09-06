Charleston Southern (0-1) at South Carolina (0-1)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Columbia, S.C.
TV/Radio: SEC Network
The series: First meeting
The line: No line
The lowdown: South Carolina plays its home opener after falling in an upset to North Carolina in the season opener. … The Tar Heels scored on drives of 98 and 95 yards in the fourth quarter to overcome an 11-point South Carolina lead. … North Carolina outgained the Gamecocks 483-280 and outrushed the Gamecocks 238-128. … Senior quarterback Jake Bentley was limited to 142 yards passing and was intercepted twice in South Carolina’s final three drives. He is lost for an indefinite period with a foot injury. …Graduate transfer Tavien Feaster rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown for the Gamecocks. … A win would give the Gamecocks a 46-3 record since the turn of the century against teams not currently in a Power 5 conference. … The 2019 season marks the 25th anniversary of the South Carolina team that earned the school’s first bowl victory in 1994.
--
Vanderbilt (0-1) at Purdue (0-1, 0-1)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: West Lafayette, Ind.
TV/Radio: Big Ten Network
The series: Vanderbilt leads 2-0
The line: Purdue by 7
The lowdown: Vanderbilt has not played the Boilermakers since meeting in 1941 and 1942. … Paul “Bear” Bryant was a second-year offensive line coach for Vanderbilt in 1941. … The ‘Dores are 7-19-2 against members of the Big Ten. … Georgia held the Commodores to 225 yards of total offense in the season opener. Ke’Shawn Vaughn led Vanderbilt with 74 yards rushing and 24 yards receiving. … Riley Neal was 14 of 25 for 85 yards against the Bulldogs. … Georgia rushed for 326 yards and outgained the Commodores 481-225. Vanderbilt also gave up two sacks and a fumble. … Purdue will dedicate the Tyler Trent Student Gate Saturday. Trent was a super-fan for Purdue who died of cancer last year. The dedication will come on what would have been his 21st birthday.
--
West Virginia (1-0) at Missouri (0-1)
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Columbia, Mo.
TV/Radio: ESPN2
The series: Even 3-3
The line: Missouri by 14
The lowdown: Missouri starts a five-game homestand with West Virginia. … The Tigers were ahead of Wyoming 14-0 in the second quarter when the Cowboys went on a 27-point run to take control of the season opener. … Graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant completed 31 of 48 passes for 423 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. His longest pass went for 53 yards and a score. It was the most passing yards ever for a Tigers quarterback in his debut. … Missouri is 93-31-4 in season openers, including a current streak of 13 wins. …Linebacker Cale Garrett had a career-best 16 tackles. …Nine different players caught a pass for Missouri in the opener. … Jonathan Nance caught two touchdown passes.
--
Southern Miss (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Starkville, Miss.
TV/Radio: ESPNU/MSU Sports Radio Network
The series: Even 14-14-1
The line: Mississippi State by 17
The lowdown: Under coach Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State is 5-0 against teams outside the SEC during the regular season. … Kaylin Hill totaled 197 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in the Bulldogs’ season opener. … Hill leads the SEC in rushing and is third in the FBS. … Nine Bulldogs caught a pass against Louisiana in the opener, led by Osirus Mitchell, who had six catches for 88 yards and a 31-yard touchdown. … Linebacker Erroll Thompson had 10 tackles, nine solo, and a fumble recovery to lead the defense. It was his third career game with double-digit tackles. State’s defense held Louisiana to 164 yards rushing and snagged five turnovers, three fumbles and two interceptions.
--
Texas A&M (1-0) at Clemson (1-0)
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Clemson, S.C.
TV/Radio: ABC
The series: Texas A&M leads 3-2
The line: Clemson by 171/2
The lowdown: The season opener against Texas State marked the sixth straight game the Aggies rolled up 400-plus yards of total offense, and the 11th game under coach Jimbo Fisher. … Junior wide receiver Jhaman Ausbon needs 13 catches to reach 100 for his career, while sophomore running back Jashaun Corbin needs 13 all-purpose yards to reach 1,000. … One victory will move quarterback Kellen Mond onto A&M’s top 10 winningest QB list. With 324 yards he will become the ninth Aggie quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards, and with five passing touchdowns he will be the eighth Aggie to throw for 40 scores. … The Aggies have scored at least 13 points in 41 straight games, the longest streak in the SEC. … Texas A&M has six seniors, the second-fewest in the country behind Virginia Tech with five. No other SEC school has less than 10 seniors.
--
Murray State (1-0) at Georgia (1-0)
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Athens, Ga.
TV/Radio: ESPN2
The series: Georgia leads 1-0
The line: No line
The lowdown: This will be the first time Georgia has played Murray State since a 49-0 Georgia win in 1945. … In Georgia’s season opener against Vanderbilt, D’Andre Swift ran the ball 16 times for 149 yards, an average of 9.3 yards per carry. … Junior quarterback Jake Fromm completed 15 of 23 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. … Defensively, the Bulldogs kept the Commodores out of the endzone and shut out the ‘Dores in the second half. … Georgia gained 481 yards on 63 plays, including 325 rushing yards. The defense held Vandy to just 225 yards of total offense. … Georgia has won seven straight home openers. … The offensive line kept Fromm well protected, not allowing a sack against Vanderbilt. … Eight receivers caught passes in the opener.
--
Arkansas (1-0) at Ole Miss (0-1)
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Oxford, Miss.
TV/Radio: SEC Network
The series: Arkansas leads 36-27-1
The line: Ole Miss by 6 1/2
The lowdown: The Razorbacks win against Portland State was their fifth straight victory in the season opener. … Last year’s 37-33 loss to the Rebels was the first for the Hogs since 2013. … The last four games between these teams have been decided by six points or less. … Rakeem Boyd ran for 114 yards last week in the opener, his fourth 100-yard game of his career. He gained 109 yards last year against the Rebels, all in the first quarter. … The Razorbacks had three interceptions last week. They had five all of last season. … None of the players who started on offense last week started for Arkansas last season. … The Hogs posted six sacks last week. ... Arkansas holds a 16-9 edge over the Rebels since joining the SEC. The series dates back to 1908. … This is the first time since 2014 that the Rebels have not open SEC play against Alabama. … Linebacker Lakia Henry had seven tackles to lead the Rebels in the season opener against Memphis. … Ole Miss had 15 players make their debut, including five first-time starters. … Punter Mac Brown finished the opener with a 46.8 yards per kick average, third in the SEC. … This is the 125th year of football at Ole Miss. …New quarterback Matt Corral completed 9 of 17 passes for 93 yards. … Running back Scottie Phillips had 62 yards on 19 carries.
--
Eastern Michigan (1-0) at Kentucky (1-0)
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Lexington, Ky.
TV/Radio: SEC Network-Alternate
The series: Kentucky leads 1-0
The line: Kentucky by 141/2
The lowdown: After a win over Toledo in the season opener the Wildcats are 11-3 in their last 14 games, second in the SEC to Alabama’s 13-1. … Since the start of last season, the Wildcats lead all FBS schools in fewest number of games giving up 24 or more points (once). …The Wildcats have made 116 straight extra points, the eighth longest streak in the nation. … Sophomore defensive end Joshua Paschal returned to the lineup this year after battling melanoma last season. He had his last cancer treatment before the season started this year. … Kentucky had five players chosen in this year’s NFL draft, the most since eight Wildcats were selected in 1979. … Eastern Michigan scored 16 points in the third quarter of its opener against Coastal Carolina to take a 30-23 comeback win.
--
LSU (1-0) at Texas (1-0)
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Austin, Texas
TV/Radio: ABC
The series: Texas leads 9-7-1
The line: LSU by 5 1/2
The lowdown: These teams have not met in the regular season since 1954. … LSU’s 55 points in a 55-3 win over Georgia Southern were the most the Tigers scored in a season opener since 2000. … This is the second time both teams will come into the game ranked in the Top 10. … Of 26 wins for LSU coach Ed Orgeron, 20 have come by double figures. … Quarterback Joe Burrow was the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Georgia Southern, where he completed 23 of 27 passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns. … Linebacker Jacob Phillips had 10 tackles and Damone Clark added nine to lead the Tigers defense that held Georgia Southern to 98 yards of total offense.
--
UT Martin (1-0) at Florida (1-0)
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Gainesville, Fla.
TV/Radio: ESPNU
The series: First meeting
The line: No line
The lowdown: Since 2000, Florida is 25-1 against first-time opponents. … Florida’s 10 sacks in the season opener against Miami were the most by an SEC team since 2008. Army was the only FBS team to record 10 sacks in a game last year. … Florida had two passing plays longer than 60 yards last season, but the Gators connected on a 66 and a 65-yard pass in the Miami game. … The Gators were 4-for-4 on fourth-down conversions against the Hurricanes. …Florida pulled off the win despite rushing for less than 60 yards and committing four turnovers. … Feleipe Franks was the first quarterback since December of 2017 to throw for 250 yards against the Hurricanes. … Josh Hammond had a career-high 93 yards receiving against a ‘Canes defense that allowed only two players to amass 90 yards receiving last year.
— Dennis Tymkiw
