Arkansas State (1-1, 0-0) at Georgia (2-0, 1-0)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Athens, Ga.
TV: ESPN 2
The series: Georgia leads 2-0
The line: Georgia by 33 1/2
The lowdown: Georgia scored 35 points in the second quarter in last week’s 63-17 win over Murray State. … Jake Fromm was 10-of-11 for 166 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while redshirt sophomore Stetson Bennett threw for two touchdowns and ran for one in his Georgia debut under center. … Mark Webb led the defense with six tackles and a forced fumble. J.R. Reed added four tackles and returned a fumble 14 yards for a score, the sixth defensive touchdown under coach Kirby Smart. … Georgia has scored on its opening drive in both games this season. … The Bulldogs host Notre Dame next week, but can’t afford to get caught looking past the scrappy, tough Red Wolves from the Sun Belt Conference.
--
Kansas State (2-0) at Mississippi State (2-0)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Starkville, Miss.
TV: ESPN
The series: Mississippi State leads 2-1
The line: Mississippi State by 7 1/2
The lowdown: The newly-ranked No. 23 Bulldogs are averaging 38.0 points and 441.5 total yards of offense per game. … Kansas State is the first Power 5 non-conference team to travel to Starkville for a game since 2009. … Quarterback Tommy Stevens completed his first nine passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win, but was knocked out of the game after State’s fourth possession. Freshman Garrett Shrader came in late in the second quarter and finished 7 of 11 passing for 71 yards. … Safety Jaquarius Landrews leads the Bulldogs with 15 tackles. … State leads the SEC in takeaways with seven —four fumble recoveries and three interceptions. The Bulldogs are tied with Alabama with a plus-5 turnover margin. … The Bulldogs have not allowed a rushing touchdown in Davis-Wade Stadium in 14 straight quarters.
--
Colorado State (1-1, 0-0) at Arkansas (1-1, 0-1)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Arkansas leads 3-1
The line: Arkansas by 9 1/2
The lowdown: This will be the first of two straight home games against members of the Mountain West Conference. Arkansas hosts San Jose State next week. … Kamren Curl returned a fumble 69 yards for a touchdown last week in the loss to Ole Miss. It was the first fumble recovery of his career. … The Razorbacks have five turnovers recovered after Joe Foucha recovered a fumble in the third quarter. … Colorado State has 770 yards passing in the first two games of the year, and three receivers have gone over 100 yards. … The Hogs have started five true freshmen thus far this year, and 14 freshmen played against the Rebels. … Quarterback Nick Starkel came in against Ole Miss in the second half and hit on 17-of-24 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown.
--
SE Louisiana (1-0, 0-0) at Ole Miss (1-1, 1-0)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Oxford, Miss.
TV: SEC Network Alternate
The series: Ole Miss leads 1-0
The line: Ole Miss by 32
The lowdown: The Rebels are 97-33-3 in September home games. They have not lost a non-conference home game since 2012. … Keidron Smith leads the Rebels with 12 tackles, 10 solo. … Ole Miss recorded 10 tackles for loss last week in the win over Arkansas. … Scottie Phillips ranks fourth in the SEC with 205 yards rushing. … Mac Brown is second in the SEC and sixth in the NCAA with an average of 48.0 yards per punt. … Ole Miss held the Razorbacks to just 61 yards rushing. … The Rebels are second in the SEC and 19th nationally with an average of 9.0 tackles for loss per game this year. … Quarterback Matt Corral completed 16-of-24 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns against the Hogs. For his performance, he was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
--
Florida (2-0, 0-0) at Kentucky (2-0, 0-0)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Lexington, Ky.
TV: ESPN
The series: Florida leads 51-18-0
The line: Florida by 8
The lowdown: Florida had a 31-game winning streak against Kentucky snapped last year in coach Dan Mullen’s second game at the helm of the Gators. Florida has not lost consecutive games to the Wildcats since 1976-1977. … The Gators lead all FBS teams with 15 sacks and rank second nationally with 26 tackles for loss. … Jabari Zuniga leads the SEC with 3.0 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. …Florida has three passing plays of 60-plus yards, the most since finishing 2016 with three such plays. … Quarterback Feleipe Franks’ 77.8 percent completion percentage puts him third nationally among signal callers with 40-plus throws. Against UT-Martin, Franks hit on 25-of-27 passes (92.6 percent) for 270 yards and two touchdowns. ... The Wildcats are 12-3 in their last 15 games, second in the SEC in that span to Alabama’s 14-1. … Kentucky held its opponents to 24 points or less in 15 of its last 16 games. … UK scored 38 points in the first two games, the first time that has happened for the Wildcats since 2007. … Receiver Lynn Bowden reached the 1,000-yard mark for his career in the season opener and needs three catches to get to 100 career receptions. … Starting quarterback Terry Wilson was lost for the season due to an injury suffered in last week’s game against Eastern Michigan. Graduate transfer Sawyer Smith came in to complete 5 of 9 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Smith will get his first start against Florida.
--
Lamar (2-0) at Texas A&M (1-1)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV: ESPNU
The series: Texas A&M leads 1-0
The line: Texas A&M by 43
The lowdown: Clemson held the Aggies to just 92 yards in the first half of their much-anticipated matchup last week and the Tigers went on to take a dominating 24-10 win. … Kellen Mond threw for 236 yards, but only 115 of those came in the first three quarters. His only touchdown pass came with six seconds left in the game, and he had an interception and a fumble. … Freshman safety Demani Richardson led the defense with eight tackles. … Senior defensive back Roney Elam’s interception in the fourth quarter gave him picks in back-to-back games. He did not have a career interception coming into the season. … Junior Jhamon Ausbon had seven receptions to bring his career total to 94. … Braden Mann’s 60-yard punt in the second quarter was the 15th of his career to cover 60-plus yards.
--
SE Missouri State (1-1) at Missouri (1-1)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Columbia, Mo.
TV: SEC Network Alternate
The series: Missouri leads 3-0
The line: Missouri by 33
The lowdown: This will be the 500th game played at Memorial Stadium. … Johnathon Johnson needs 11 yards receiving to reach 2,000 for his career. It would make him the 11th player in school history to achieve that mark; all of the other 10 played in the NFL. … Linebacker Nick Bolton had two interceptions, three tackles for loss, 10 tackles and a touchdown in Missouri’s big win over West Virginia. Bolton was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week. … Missouri has scored at least 31 points in seven straight games, dating back to last season. The last time the Tigers did that, they won the SEC East in 2013. … The Tigers held West Virginia to just 171 yards of total offense. … Kelly Bryant has 573 yards passing through two games, second in the SEC.
--
Northwestern State (0-2) at LSU (2-0)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, La.
TV: SEC Network
The series: LSU leads 11-0
The line: LSU by 51
The lowdown: LSU is coming off one of the bigger wins in recent history with an upset at Texas. ... The win proved that LSU could be a strong player to dethrone Alabama in the Western Division race. ... Joe Burrow, the second-year QB who transferred to LSU from Ohio State before last season, orchestrated the upset by throwing for 471 yards and 4 touchdowns in the 45-38 victory. ... Three LSU receivers went over the 100-yard mark in receiving. ... Ed Orgeron will become just the sixth LSU head coach to face his alma mater. Orgeron was a four-year starter on the defensive line for the Demons from 1980-83. He graduated from Northwestern State in 1984.
— Dennis Tymkiw
