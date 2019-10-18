Florida (6-1, 3-1) at South Carolina (3-3, 2-2)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Columbia, S.C.
TV: ESPN
The series: Florida leads 27-9-3
The line: Florida by 6
The lowdown: Against LSU last week, Florida threw four touchdown passes for the first time since 2007. … The Gators are one of four FBS teams with four games of 300-yards plus passing this year. … Florida has four receivers with a game of 90-plus yards receiving, for the first time since 2007. … Quarterback Kyle Trask, who came on when Feleipe Franks was injured in the Kentucky game, threw for 310 yards against LSU. It was only the fourth 300-plus yard game for the Gators since 2010. … Trask is the first Gator since Tim Tebow in 2007 to throw for 275-plus yards multiple times in a season. … The Gators have 17 takeaways, which ranks second nationally. … They have 12 interceptions, which leaves them tied for second in the FBS. ... Israel Mukaumu had a career-high 11 tackles and intercepted Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm three times, returning one for a touchdown, in South Carolina’s upset of the Bulldogs. … Fromm came into the South Carolina game without throwing an interception. … Coach Will Muschamp was named the Bobby Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week for leading the upset. … A win would give the Gamecocks six wins in their last 10 games with Florida after winning just four in the first 30 meetings between the two schools. … A win would give the Gamecocks wins over Top 10 teams for the first time ever. It would also give South Carolina the tie-breaker advantage over Georgia and Florida, the pre-season favorites to win the East Division of the SEC.
--
LSU (6-0, 2-0) at Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Starkville, Miss.
TV: CBS
The series: LSU leads 74-35-3
The line: LSU by 19
The lowdown: LSU’s No. 2 ranking in the AP poll is its highest since 2012. … With the win over Florida, the Tigers are 6-1 in their last seven games against Top 10 teams. Last year, LSU won a school record four games against Top 10 teams, and has won two this year. … The Tigers have scored 40-plus points in the first six games of the season, a school record. Dating back to last year, they have 40-plus points in nine straight games, becoming the 13th college team to do so. … LSU leads the nation in scoring offense with 52.5 points per game. They are also first in the nation in redzone offense, scoring on 34-of-34 trips to the redzone. … The Tigers did not allow a sack last week to a Florida team that led the SEC coming into the game with 26 sacks. … The win clinches a position for a bowl invitation for LSU. Florida and Alabama also have enough wins to qualify for a bowl invite. ..Three of the last five games in the series have come down to the last two minutes and been decided by five points or less. … Kylin Hill comes into the game with 609 rushing yards, second in the SEC, and five rushing touchdowns, which ties him for fourth in the league. His 101.5 rushing yards per game is also second in the league. … Quarterback Garrett Shrader has gained 276 yards rushing, which leads MSU freshmen and is second among SEC freshmen. … Linebacker Erroll Thompson had 10-plus tackles last week for the second time this season. He is one of eight players in the league with two 10-plus tackle games.
--
Missouri (5-1, 2-0) at Vanderbilt (1-5, 0-3)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Nashville
TV: SEC Network
The series: Missouri leads 7-3-1
The line: Missouri by 21 1/2
The lowdown: Missouri finished a perfect 5-0 homestand last week before traveling to face Vanderbilt in an SEC East game. … The Tigers were ranked No. 24 in the AP poll for the first time since achieving the same ranking in the final poll of 2018. … After last week’s win over Ole Miss, the Tigers close out the season with six straight SEC games. … Missouri has won six straight conference games dating back to last year. Only Alabama has won more conference games in a row in that time frame. … The Tigers have five defensive touchdowns this year, the best record in the country. … Missouri has won five of seven meetings with Vanderbilt since joining the SEC. ... Ke’Shawn Vaughn took just 18 games to move into Vanderbilt’s Top 10 all-time rushing list. He has 1,851 yards rushing after gaining 140 yards against UNLV last week. He needs just 352 yards to move into the top five rushing list. … The Commodores relied on youth on defense last week. They did not start a senior, and of their top 15 tacklers only three had at least six starts last year. … Linebacker Caleb Peart is the only senior among Vanderbilt’s top 12 tacklers. … Eight different receivers had catches against UNLV. … Dimitri Moore led the Commodores with 12 tackles last week and leads the team with 40 for the season.
--
Kentucky (3-3, 1-1) at Georgia (5-1, 2-1)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
Where: Athens, Ga.
TV: ESPN
The series: Georgia leads 58-12-2
The line: Georgia by 25
The lowdown: Kentucky ran for 330 yards last week against Arkansas to snap a three-game losing streak. …Lynn Bowden Jr. ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns in his first start at quarterback, while throwing for 78 yards and a score. His rushing total was the second-most ever for a Kentucky quarterback. … After giving up a 74-yard scoring run on the second play of the game, the Wildcats settled down on defense and held Arkansas to 231 yards the rest of the night. … The defense stopped a potential game-winning drive late in the game to preserve the win. … Bowden ranks fifth in the FBS and first in the SEC with 896 total yards. … Ahmad Wagner ranks 20th nationally with 20.67 yards per reception. ... Quarterback Jake Fromm has completed 70 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. The three interceptions all came in last week’s upset by South Carolina. … Georgia is on a nine-game winning streak in the series. … D’Andre Swift, Georgia’s leading rusher last year, is averaging 6.4 yards per carry and has totaled 573 yards and five touchdowns. … The Bulldogs average 6 feet, 5 inches and 328.6 pounds, making them the largest group in school history. Going into the South Carolina game, they had given up only one sack, but gave up three last week. … Wide receiver was a question mark for the Bulldogs going into the season, but they have been led by freshman George Pickens and graduate transfer Demetris Robertson with 19 catches apiece.
--
Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) at Ole Miss (3-4, 2-2)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Oxford, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Texas A&M leads 8-1
The line: Texas A&M by 6
The lowdown: Of the 23 touchdowns scored by the Aggies this year, 10 have been scored by true freshmen. …J unior quarterback Kellen Mond needs three passing touchdowns to be tied for fourth on the career list at A&M. He comes into the game with 44. … Mond also needs four completions to reach 500 for his career. Only four others have achieved that mark for the Aggies. … Kicker Seth Small has made a field goal in 12 straight games, and needs two to move into the Top 10 list at A&M. … Buddy Johnson and Demani Richardson had 11 tackles while Clifford Chattman added 10 to lead the defense against Alabama last week. … For the third time this season, the Aggies scored every time they reached the red zone against Alabama. ... Freshmen have accounted for 84.9 percent of the Rebels’ offense, the most in the country. …Ole Miss leads the conference with 283.2 yards rushing per game. …J ohn Rhys Plumlee has 470 yards rushing, a school record for a freshman quarterback. He’s the only quarterback in school history to rush for 100 yards in three straight games. … Nose tackle Benito Jones leads the league with 7.5 tackles for loss. … Jerrion Ealy is the first player since 2012 to record a rushing, a receiving and a return touchdown in the same season. … The Rebels have 11 runs of 30 yards or more, the second-most in the NCAA. Their four runs of 50-plus yards are the most in the country.
— Dennis Tymkiw
