East Tennessee State (3-8) at Vanderbilt (2-8)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network Alternate
The series: First meeting
The line: No line
The lowdown: The Commodores are 34-6 all-time against members of the Southern Conference, including East Tennessee State. … Vanderbilt is looking for its seventh win in the month of November since 2016. … The Dores are seeking their ninth straight win against teams from the state of Tennessee since 2015. … Eighteen players earned their first start this year for Vanderbilt and 22 saw playing time for the first time ever. … Ke’Shawn Vaughn is tied for third among Vanderbilt players with 19 rushing touchdowns, tied for fourth with eight 100-yard rushing games and ranks eighth with 2,120 rushing yards. He has made only 22 appearances. … Linebacker Caleb Peart is the only senior among Vanderbilt’s top dozen tacklers.
UT-Martin (7-4) at Kentucky (5-5)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Lexington, Ky.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Kentucky leads 1-0
The line: No line
The lowdown: Kentucky ran for 401 yards in the biggest road win for the Wildcats since 2001. … In five starts at quarterback because of injury, Lynn Bowden Jr. has rushed for 100 yards four times and is averaging 144.6 yards per game on the ground. … Bowden, a finalist for the Paul Hornung award given to the nation’s most versatile athlete, ranks 10th nationally and leads the SEC in overall yards, averaging 142.3 yards per game. … He needs 178 yards rushing in two games to total 1,000 for the season, and needs 116 to reach 1,000 for his career. … Junior punter Max Duffy is second in the FBS in punting with an average of 48.3 yards per kick. … Duffy holds the school record with 46.2 yards per kick.
Texas A&M (7-3, 4-2) at Georgia (9-1, 6-1)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Athens, Ga.
TV: CBS
The series: Texas A&M leads 3-2
The line: Georgia by 13 1/2
The lowdown: Colton Prater led the Aggies’ offensive line and was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance last week against South Carolina. … Prater and his fellow linemen allowed the Aggies to gain 319 yards rushing and more than 500 yards of total offense. … A&M posted a season-best 41:39 time of possession. … Two Aggies running backs, Isaiah Spiller and Cordarrian Richardson, gained more than 100 yards apiece. … Kellen Mond threw for 221 yards and a touchdown while running for another score. … The Aggies held the Gamecocks to just 45 yards rushing. … The A&M defense forced a three-and-out on the opening drive for the fourth time this season. ... Georgia has two wins over Top 10 teams this year and three over opponents ranked 12th or better. The Aggies will make the fourth ranked team Georgia will take on during the regular season. …A&M will face five ranked teams in the regular season, including No. 4 Georgia and No. 1 LSU in the last two games of the year. … Georgia’s defense leads the SEC and is No. 2 nationally in scoring defense, giving up 10.5 points per game. The rushing defense leads the league and is No. 3 nationally, allowing just 75.5 points per game. The total defense is tops in the SEC and No. 6 nationally, giving up 267.2 yards per game. … UGA was the first team in at least the past 20 years to not give up a rushing touchdown in the first nine games. Auburn broke that streak in the fourth quarter last week.
Arkansas (2-8, 0-6) at LSU (10-0, 6-0)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, La.
TV: ESPN
The series: LSU leads 40-22-2
The line: LSU by 44
The lowdown: Saturday will mark the first appearance of Barry Lunney Jr. as interim head coach. Arkansas fired coach Chad Morris before the bye week. … Lunney was captain of the 1995 team that played in the first SEC Championship Game in Arkansas history. … Rakeem Boyd rushed for 185 yards, his highest total since arriving at Arkansas. … Arkansas recovered its ninth fumble of the season against Western Kentucky. …Kam Curl led Arkansas with 11 tackles against Western Kentucky. … Linebacker Bumper Pool turned in nine tackles, the fourth time in five games he recorded at least nine tackles. … True freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson had a rushing touchdown for the second consecutive game. ... LSU set a school record for yards gained in a conference game when they posted 714 yards against Ole Miss last week. It also featured the third-most yards between two SEC teams in league history. … The Tigers have four Top 10 wins to their credit, the most by LSU in any one season. … LSU leads the SEC in scoring offense (47.8 points per game), total offense (556.0 yards per game), passing offense (390.3 yards per game) and first downs (27.6 per game). … The Tigers are fourth in the SEC in rushing yards allowed per game (130.8), ninth in total defense (367.8 yards allowed per game) and ninth in scoring defense with 23.8 points allowed per game. … For only the fourth time in league history and second time in school history the Tigers have two 1,000-yard receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.
Abilene Christian (5-6 at Mississippi State (4-6)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network Alternate
The series: First Meeting
The line: No line
The lowdown: Heading into week 13, the Bulldogs are No. 2 in Strength of Schedule (Sagarin) behind Auburn and ahead of Michigan State. … The Bullldogs’ Kylin Hill is the only player in the SEC with 1,000 yards rushing and 10 rushing touchdowns. … Erroll Thompson is the leading tackler for the Bulldogs, averaging 7.2 tackles per game. Last week against Alabama he recorded nine tackles to lead the team, along with a tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks. … State is the only team in the league with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns against conference opponents. … Since 2016, State is averaging a league-best 230.0 yards per game rushing. … The Bulldogs have played 20 freshmen so far this year.
— Dennis Tymkiw
