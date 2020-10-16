Ole Miss at Arkansas
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: ESPN2
The line: Ole Miss by 3
Records: Ole Miss (1-2), Arkansas (1-2)
The series: Arkansas leads 35-28-1
The lowdown: Both teams nearly pulled upsets last week. … Ole Miss gave Alabama all it could handle in a 63-48 loss, but the Rebels were either tied, led or within a touchdown the final minutes. … Arkansas was almost set to beat Auburn when Tigers quarterback Bo Nix fumbled a snap and spiked a ball backwards, but referees ruled a forward pass. Auburn kicked a field goal to win. … Ole Miss is getting it done offensively this season led by quarterback Matt Corral, while Arkansas has been tough defensively under first-year coach Sam Pittman. Arkansas is no slouch offensively, either. Feleipe Franks threw four touchdown passes at Auburn, while Ole Miss has continued to struggle defensively.
--
LSU at No. 10 Florida
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Florida
TV: ESPN
The line: Florida by 11½
Records: LSU (1-2), Florida (2-1)
The series: Florida leads 33-30-3
The lowdown: Both teams are coming off of surprising upsets. LSU fell at Missouri 45-41 after the game was moved to Columbia, Missouri, due to Hurricane Delta. Florida lost at Texas A&M 41-38 on a last-play field goal. ... Both teams have trouble slowing down opposing offenses. LSU gave up 406 passing yards and Florida allowed 206 rushing, 176 from C.J Spiller. Both teams are relatively fine on offense. Gators QB Kyle Trask is still putting up big numbers and LSU QB Myles Brennan has found a great connection with receiver Terrace Marshall (11 catches, 235 yards and three touchdowns against Missouri).
--
No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
The line: Texas A&M by 6½
Records: Texas A&M (2-1), Mississippi State (1-2)
The series: Mississippi State leads 7-6
The lowdown: Texas A&M got its biggest win of the season over Florida last week, while Mississippi State probably had its worst loss, 24-2 to Kentucky. … The Aggies also saw the best performance of the season from quarterback Kellen Mond, who threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns. … The Bulldogs saw the worst performance of the season from quarterback K.J. Costello, who threw for 232 yards and four interceptions. … Mississippi State only gave up 157 yards offense to the Wildcats.
--
Eastern Kentucky at Troy
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPN3
The line: Troy by 28
Records: Eastern Kentucky (1-3), Troy (2-1, 1-0)
The series: Troy leads 3-1
The lowdown: Troy is coming off a 37-17 win over Texas State while Eastern Kentucky is coming off an open week after a 33-30 loss to Houston Baptist. … Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson has thrown for 748 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. … Eastern Kentucky beat the Citadel 37-14 on Sept. 26. … Eastern Kentucky quarterback Parker McKinney has thrown for 772 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. ... Troy junior linebacker Carlton Martial has 15 tackles with 3½ for loss.
--
Texas State at South Alabama
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Mobile
TV: ESPNU
The line: Texas State by 2½
Records: Texas State (1-3, 1-0 Sun Belt), South Alabama (1-2, 0-0)
The series: Texas State leads 3-2
The lowdown: South Alabama is playing its first game in three weeks after postponements due to COVID-19, while Texas State is coming of a 20-point loss to Troy. … The Jaguars lost their previous two games, with the latest 42-10 to UAB. … South Alabama running back Carlos Davis of Muscle Shoals is coming off a season-best 105 rushing yards in the loss to UAB. … Texas State running back Calvin Hill has rushed for 300 yards and quarterback Tyler Vitt has thrown for 602 yards this season.
--
Western Kentucky at UAB
When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Birmingham
TV: FSN
The line: UAB by 13½
Records: Western Kentucky (1-3, 1-1 Conference USA), UAB (3-1, 1-0)
The series: Western Kentucky leads 4-3
The lowdown: Last week, UAB’s game with Rice was postponed due to COVID-19 and Western Kentucky lost to Marshall 38-14. … The Blazers have won two in a row since a 31-14 loss to Miami on Sept. 10. … UAB running back Spencer Brown has rushed for 450 yards and five touchdowns this season. … Western Kentucky quarterback Ty Pigrome, who is from the Birmingham suburbs, has thrown for 559 yards and six touchdowns.
— Michael Hebert
