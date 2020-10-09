No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV: ESPN
The line: Florida by 7
Records: Florida (2-0), Texas A&M (1-1)
The series: Tied 3-3
The lowdown: Florida looks to keep its high-powered offense rolling. Through two games, the Aggies have struggled, particularly on offense. Quarterback Kellen Mond has yet to get much going in games against Vanderbilt and Alabama. While Florida has been cruising offensively, the Gators have had trouble stopping opposing offenses, giving up 35 points to Ole Miss and 24 to South Carolina. If Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts keep playing like they have been, Florida should have no problem scoring. But if Mond and the A&M offense can get going, this could be a competitive game.
--
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network
The line: South Carolina by 13
Records: South Carolina (0-2), Vanderbilt (0-2)
The series: South Carolina leads 25-4
The lowdown: Two teams that enter the third week of the season looking for their first win. South Carolina had chances to beat Tennessee but couldn’t execute late. The Gamecocks also had a shot to make it a one-score game against Florida but faltered in the red zone. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt has struggled offensively. The defense looked good in a close loss to Texas A&M, but had trouble slowing down Myles Brennan and the LSU offense. South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill has been decent, throwing for 502 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but the Colorado State transfer needs a big game to get the Gamecocks in the win column.
--
Mississippi State at Kentucky
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network
The line: Kentucky by 2½
Records: Mississippi State (1-1), Kentucky (0-2)
The series: Mississippi State leads 24-23
The lowdown: Two teams coming off of frustrating losses hope to get back on track. For all of the good that K.J. Costello showed under new head coach Mike Leach in a win over LSU, he struggled, throwing three interceptions, in a 21-14 loss to Arkansas. Kentucky led for three quarters before giving up the lead in the fourth quarter to Ole Miss, which won 42-41 in overtime. The Wildcats ran for 408 yards. On the flip side, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns, a potential welcome sight for Costello on Saturday. The Bulldogs will have to slow down UK's running attack. Kentucky had three players go for over 100 yards on the ground. Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke won't play due to a broken rib suffered last week.
--
No. 17 LSU at Missouri
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Alternate
The line: LSU by 20½
Records: Missouri (0-2), LSU (1-1)
The series: Tied 1-1
The lowdown: LSU looked closer to the LSU of last season in a 41-7 win over Vanderbilt last week. Of course, that’s a game the Tigers should win easily, but 498 total yards of offense and a better game from quarterback Myles Brennan (337 passing yards, four touchdowns, one pick) should have the Tigers feeling better. Missouri and new coach Eli Drinkwitz have struggled, yet the Tigers played both Alabama and Tennessee, the former being likely one of the best teams in the country and the latter being a team that hopes to compete in the SEC East. It doesn’t get easier for Drinkwitz and company this Saturday. Although LSU lost the bulk of its team from the 2019 national championship season, the Tigers still have plenty of talent. Drinkwitz is changing quarterbacks and starting Connor Bazelak against LSU. However, a good offensive performance against Vanderbilt could be what the Tigers needed to get going against Missouri.
--
Texas State at Troy
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPN3
The line: Troy by 7½
Records: Texas State (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt), Troy (1-1, 1-0)
The series: Troy leads 9-1
The lowdown: Troy is playing this Saturday after an unexpected open date last week when the Trojans’ game with South Alabama was postponed due to COVID-19. Texas State has suffered all three of its losses by seven points or less. The Bobcats hung tough with SMU on Sept. 5 in a 31-24 loss, fell to Texas-San Antonio in 51-48 on Sept. 19 and lost to Boston College 24-21 on Sept. 26. Troy had trouble slowing down BYU in a 48-7 loss to the Cougars on Sept. 26. Through two games, however, quarterback Gunnar Watson has played well, throwing for 410 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
--
Mercer at Jacksonville State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jacksonville
TV: ESPN+
The line: Jacksonville State by 7
Records: Mercer (4-8 in 2019), Jacksonville State (0-1)
The series: Mercer leads 3-0
The lowdown: Jacksonville State opened a few eyes when the Gamecocks took a 14-0 lead early last week against Florida State, but the Seminoles rallied for a 41-24 win. Mercer is playing the first of three games this fall. At FSU, Jacksonville State sophomore linebacker Kolbi Fuqua had a 13-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half and running back Joshua Samuel and quarterback Zerrick Cooper both scored rushing touchdowns. Mercer coach Drew Cronic is in his first year with the Bears.
— Michael Hebert
