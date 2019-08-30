South Alabama (0-0) at Nebraska (0-0)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN
The line: Nebraska by 36
The lowdown: This is the fourth time since the program’s inception in 2009 that South Alabama will take on a nationally ranked opponent. Nebraska is ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll. … Jalen Thompson and Tyree Turner played for South the last time the Jaguars met the Cornhuskers. Thompson had five tackles and a pass defended. … The Jaguars managed just 19 yards rushing the last time out against Nebraska, in 2015. … South Alabama returns only 10 starters, led by running back Tra Minter, who has over 1,000 yards rushing in the past two seasons combined. He is also the only USA back to catch more than 20 passes in a season, which he has accomplished the last two years.
--
Campbell (0-0) at Troy (0-0)
When: 5:05 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: Troy by 35 1/2
The lowdown: When Troy replaced the turf at The Vet this summer it became the only school in the FBS to have an emoji on its field. Alternating shades of green and sword emojis represent the kickoff locations on the fields. … Troy’s 31 wins over the last three seasons are tied for the most wins over that span in program history. …The Trojans have 22 wins in their last 27 games dating back to the 2016 Dollar General Bowl. … Carlton Martial was ranked fifth nationally against the run by Pro Football Focus and earned freshman All-America honors. Three of the four players ranked ahead of him were selected in the top 13 spots in the NFL draft. … Troy has 57 interceptions since 2016, the most in the county.
--
Samford (0-1) at Tennessee Tech (0-0)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: These teams were former OVC rivals, and last met in 2007 with Samford coming out on top. The teams have played 22 times, with Samford holding a 12-10 advantage. … Two quarterbacks are competing to replace the departed, and talented, Devlin Hodges. Liam Welch started and completed 13-of-22 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Youngstown State. Chris Oladokun hit on 7-of-10 passes for 125 yards and a score. … Robert Adams hauled in four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, while Montrell Washington had two catches for 80 yards and a score. … Defensively, John Staton and Jaleel Laguins had career highs with 12 and 10 tackles, respectively.
--
Alabama A&M (0-0) vs. Morehouse College (0-0)
When: 3:30 p.m., Sunday
TV: NFL Network
The line: No line
The lowdown: Alabama A&M will meet Morehouse College in the first ever Black College Hall of Fame Classic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. … The show will include marching band performances, tailgating, a concert, Dance and Drumline competition and other events that will help the event live up to the description of a “classic.” … After finishing last season 6-5 overall and 5-2 in SWAC play, the Bulldogs appear ready to step up their game. They were picked to finish second in the East Division at SWAC Media Days. … Quarterback Aqeel Glass threw for 2,426 yards and 20 touchdowns to lead the league.
— Dennis Tymkiw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.