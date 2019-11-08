South Alabama (1-7, 0-4) at Texas State (2-6, 0-0)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: Texas State by 7 1/2
The lowdown: The Jaguars were held to 139 yards and were 1 of 15 on third-down conversions in their last game against No. 21 Appalachian State. … South Alabama was held to zero total yards of offense in the first quarter. … Keith Gallmon led all players with a career-high 10 tackles for the Jags. … Tra Minter moved into second in the school’s all-purpose yards category, finishing the game with 3,663 yards for his career. … The Jaguars have been penalized four or fewer times in five of the last six games.
--
Georgia Southern (5-3, 3-1) at Troy (3-5, 1-3)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: Georgia Southern by 3
The lowdown: Coastal Carolina got its first win against Troy on a touchdown with 30 seconds left in the game and a 2-point conversion for the winning points. The conversion came after Troy was called for pass interference on the first try. … Kaleb Barker completed 26 of 35 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns against no interceptions for the Trojans. … Troy scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to jump out to an early lead. … Fullback Zack Weldon has started 47 straight games, the seventh-longest streak in the nation. … Troy finished its 10th game with a receiver totaling 100 yards, which leads the country. … Nose tackle Will Choloh had a career-high 10 tackles. … Kicker Tyler Sumpter has made 112 straight extra points.
--
UAB (6-2, 3-1) at Southern Miss (5-3, 3-1)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: NFL Network
The line: Southern Miss by 6
The lowdown: Four turnovers, including three interceptions, cost the Blazers 20 points in last week’s loss to Tennessee. … The UAB defense held the Vols to 302 yards of total offense and recorded two sacks, seven tackles for loss and an interception. … In the first half, four of the Blazers’ possessions resulted in turnovers and four resulted in punts. … Lucious Stanley caught his sixth touchdown pass of the year for UAB’s only points. … Kristopher Moll led the defense with nine tackles, while Dy’Jonn Turner turned in five tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. …The Blazers limited Tennessee to 5 of 13 third-down conversions.
--
Chattanooga (4-5, 3-2) at Samford (4-5, 3-3)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN3
The line: No line
The lowdown: Samford comes into the game off a triple-overtime loss to Mercer last week. … The Bulldogs lead this series 31-10-3. …Last week, Chris Oladokun completed 27-of-47 for 270 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 64 yards and two scores. …Jay Stanton ran 23 times for a career-high 141 yards. The freshman leads the team with 542 yards. … Robert Adams caught four passes for 111 yards. …J ohn Stanton turned in a career-high 22 tackles. … Jordan Montgomery added 10 tackles for the Bulldogs. … The Bulldogs have scored at least 20 points in 29 of their last 33 games. … Samford leads the SoCon with an average of 36.6 points per game.
--
Jacksonville State (6-4, 3-3) at Tennessee Tech (5-4, 2-3)
When: 1:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: The Gamecocks fell to 1-3 on the road this year with a loss last week. JSU will play its last road game of the season this week. … A JSU player has thrown for 2,500 yards in a season four times. Two of those came from Zerrick Cooper last year and this year. … Cooper has nine games with at least 300 yards passing, which puts him number one in school history. … Josh Pearson has 11 receiving touchdowns, tops among all FCS players and tied for second in a season in school history. … The Gamecocks have had 16 straight winning seasons, the longest active streak in the FCS. … Jacksonville State coach John Grass has the highest winning percentage among all coaches in the FCS with at least 30 games. His percentage of .784 tops the FCS and is seventh-best among current Division I coaches.
--
Jackson State (4-5, 3-1) at Alabama A&M (5-4, 2-2)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
TV: No TV
The line: No line
The lowdown: Alabama A&M took a lead over Southern last week with 4:20 left in the game, but the Jaguars answered with a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the game to take the win. … Aqeel Glass threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs. … Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim finished the game with 128 yards receiving and two touchdowns. For his performance he was named Newcomer of the Week by the SWAC. … Zabrian Moore had 89 yards and two touchdowns. … For the Bulldogs to make the league championship, they need to win their last three games and get some help from other teams in the East Division.
Alabama State (4-4, 3-2) at Texas Southern (0-9, 0-5)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: No TV
The line: No line
The lowdown: Alabama State recorded a shutout for the first time since 2012 in last week’s victory over Mississippi Valley State. … The Hornets held the Delta Devils to just 100 yards passing. … KHA’Darris Davis completed 20 of 27 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown while spreading the load around to seven different receivers. … Ezra Gray ran for 70 yards on seven carries. … Three players recorded seven tackles for the Hornets. … Kicker Hunter Hanson was named Co-Specialist of the Week by the SWAC. He had field goals of 39 and 40 yards while hitting all three of his extra point chances.
- Dennis Tymkiw
