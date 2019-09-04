Jackson State (0-1) at South Alabama (0-1)
When: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: Jackson State may have given up 29 unanswered points to Bethune-Cookman in a 36-15 loss, but the play of the day came when Warren Newman made a diving touchdown catch in the end zone. JSU Mascot Wavee Dave jumped into the pile of players and cost the Tigers a 15-yard penalty. … South’s Tra Minter recorded 158 all-purpose yards in the opener against Nebraska, including 37 rushing, 47 receiving and 74 on kickoff returns. … Cephus Johnson completed 19 of 34 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns against the Cornhuskers. … The Jaguars are 3-0 against team from the SWAC. … Senior Jalen Thompson became the fifth player in program history with multiple blocked kicks when he blocked a field goal attempt right before halftime.
--
UAB (1-0) at Akron (0-1)
When: 11 a.m.
TV: CBS Sports Network
The line: UAB by 9 1/2
The lowdown: Senior lineman Garrett Marino was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the season opener against Alabama State. He turned in a career-high nine solo tackles, including two on a goal line stand early in the fourth quarter to preserve UAB’s slender 24-19 lead. … Jarrion Street had eight tackles and a sack while Will Boler’s interception late in the game sealed off the Hornets’ last chance. … Myron Mitchell had a 98-yard kickoff return, the first score on a kickoff for the Blazers in five years. … Running back Spencer Brown had 77 yards on 23 carries while quarterback Tyler Johnston III ran for 64 yards and completed 8-of-9 passes for 114 yards. … The Blazers extended their home winning streak to 13 games.
--
Chattanooga (1-0) at Jacksonville State (0-1)
When: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
The line: No Line
The lowdown: These teams have played 41 times, with the Mocs holding a 26-15 lead. Jacksonville State has won 10 of the last 12 meetings, and five in a row. … The Gamecocks are the only Division I school, FBS or FCS, to win their last five conference titles outright. … No other team has won five consecutive OVC titles. … Jamari Hester’s 17 touchdown receptions puts him sixth on the school’s all-time list and leaves him six short of the school record of 23. … Hester (11) teamed with Josh Pearson (17) to record 28 touchdowns last year, the most by any pair in the FCS. … Zerrick Cooper passed for 414 yards in the season-opening loss to Southeastern Louisiana University, the fourth-most in a game in JSU history and three yards shy of his career high.
--
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-1) at Alabama A&M (1-0)
When: 6 p.m.
TV: None
The line: No line
The lowdown: The Bulldogs had to complete a 20-yard pass from Aqeel Glass to Brian Jenkins Jr. to score the game-winning touchdown with nine seconds left in the first Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic against Morehouse. … Glass finished the game with 28 completions in 42 attempts for 397 yards and four touchdowns. … Jenkins had 12 catches for 120 yards and a score while Zabrian Moore caught six balls for 117 yards and a touchdown. … Five turnovers cost the Bulldogs, including two that Morehouse converted into touchdowns. … Morehouse ran 74 plays to 66 for A&M, but the Bulldogs outgained the Maroon Tigers 454-436.
--
Tuskegee (0-0) at Alabama State (0-1)
When: 5 p.m.
TV: None
The line: No line
The lowdown: Duran Bell scored a 67-yard touchdown on his first career carry to tie the game in the season-opening loss to UAB. He finished the game with a career-high 112 yards on 10 carries and was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week. … KHA’Daris Davis put the Hornets ahead of the Blazers with a 16-yard scoring pass to Tyrek Allen in the first quarter. … The Hornets held UAB to 0-for-10 on third down conversions until 5:24 in the fourth quarter. The Blazers finished the game 1-for-13. …Anthony Craven was names SWAC specialist of the week for his performance against UAB. He averaged 49.1 yards on punts, including a long of 64 yards, and had six punts over 50 yards.
— Dennis Tymkiw
