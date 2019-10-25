Alabama State (3-3, 2-1) vs. Alabama A&M (4-3, 1-1)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN3
The line: No line
The lowdown: The biggest game on the calendar happens this weekend when Alabama A&M faces Alabama State in Birmingham in the Magic City Classic. … Besides the game, performances by the bands, tailgating and concerts will make for an eventful weekend. … Turnovers proved costly in the game leading up to the Classic for Alabama A&M, as Grambling State forced a pair of turnovers in the final two minutes of the game that made the difference in giving Grambling the win. … An interception set up one touchdown late in the game, and a fumble was returned 46 yards for the final score to give Grambling the win. ... Quarterback Jett Even ran for two touchdowns and passed for one in place of the injured KHA’Darris Davis to lead Alabama State past Jackson State before the bye week for the Hornets leading up to the Magic City Classic. … Even completed 15 of 26 passes for 189 yards with one touchdown and one interception. …Jahod Booker had seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. … The Hornets allowed Jackson State just 250 yards of total offense, with 90 yards of that coming on the last drive when the game was in hand.
--
Appalachian State (6-0, 3-0) at South Alabama (1-6, 0-3)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
TV: ESPNU
The line: Appalachian State by 25
The lowdown: This will be the first time in program history that the Jaguars play two teams ranked in the Top 25. Appalachian State is ranked No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll. No. 25 South Alabama also beat Louisiana Monroe 37-29 and stopped 6th ranked UCF 25-6. … This will mark the third time in the last four years that a ranked team has visited Ladd-Peebles Stadium. …The Mountaineers are the third team on South’s schedule that has already won six games to become bowl eligible. … Senior Travis Reed became the first player in Jaguars history to grab two interceptions in a game since last season.
--
Troy (3-3, 1-1) at Georgia State (5-2, 2-1)
When: 6:05 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: Georgia State by 1
The lowdown: Five different Troy players have topped 100 yards receiving, and Kaylon Geiger ranks sixth nationally with three 100-yard plus games. … The Trojans have eight 100-yard plus games receiving this season. The previous school high was seven, and this year’s eight games have the Trojans tied with Arkansas State for the most nationally. … Troy has allowed 20 points over the last four games, including two games with no points allowed in the second half. … The Trojans have 76 Sun Belt Conference wins since joining the league in 2004. That total is the most in the league. … The defense has forced 96 turnovers since the start of 2016, the second-most in the country.
--
ETSU (2-5, 0-4) at Samford (3-4, 2-2)
When: Noon, Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: Samford holds a 5-1 record against ETSU coming into this week’s meeting. … Last year Samford won on the road, 38-27. … Samford lost its first two games ever played on Oct. 26 to Tulane, in 1907 and 1912. … Freshman running back Jay Stanton leads the Bulldogs with 357 yards. … Wide receiver A.J. Toney is second in receptions with 24 and in receiving yards with 273. … In Samford’s double overtime loss to Tennessee Tech, receiver Chris Shelling set a new school record with four touchdown catches, while quarterback Chris Oladokun tied the record with six touchdown passes and tied the mark with seven touchdown responsible for.
— Dennis Tymkiw
