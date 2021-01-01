Georgia vs. Cincinnati
What: Peach Bowl
When: 11 a.m. today
Where: Atlanta
TV: ESPN
The line: Georgia by 7
Records: No. 6 Cincinnati (9-0), No. 11 Georgia (7-2)
The series: Georgia leads 2-0.
The lowdown: Georgia is in a bowl for a 24th straight season, the longest streak in the nation. The Bulldogs’ last undefeated bowl opponent was Hawaii in the January 2008 Sugar Bowl. UGA won 41-10. UGA last played a 10-game season in 1970, going 5-5 under coach Vince Dooley. Since JT Daniels became the starting quarterback, Georgia is 3-0, averaging 41.7 points and 498.3 yards offense.
--
Kentucky vs. N.C. State
What: Gator Bowl
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Jacksonville, Florida
TV: ESPN
The line: Kentucky by 2½
Records: No. 24 N.C. State (8-3), Kentucky (4-6)
The series: tied 1-1
The lowdown: Kentucky is tying a school record with a fifth straight bowl appearance. N.C. State set a school record with seven ACC wins this year. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops’ 48 wins at UK rank second in school history behind Paul “Bear” Bryant’s 60. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is second in school history with 55 wins, behind only Earle Edwards’ 77.
--
Ole Miss vs. Indiana
What: Outback Bowl
When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Tampa, Florida
TV: ABC
The line: Indiana by 8
Records: No. 7 Indiana (6-1), Ole Miss (4-5)
The series: first meeting
The lowdown: Ole Miss last played in a bowl in January 2016, a 48-20 Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. Indiana’s No. 7 AP ranking is its best since being fourth in November 1967. The Hoosiers’ three Top 25 wins are tied for second in the nation behind only Alabama’s four.
--
Texas A&M vs. North Carolina
What: Orange Bowl
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Miami Gardens, Florida
TV: ESPN
The line: Texas A&M by 7½
Records: No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1), No. 14 North Carolina (8-3)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: The schools have never met, but the coaches have faced the schools. UNC’s Mack Brown is 10-4 vs. the Aggies from his time at Texas. Jimbo Fisher is 0-2 vs. the Tar Heels from his time at Florida State. A&M quarterback Kellen Mond has 92 career touchdowns (71 pass, 21 run), just one behind Johnny Manziel’s school record.
— A. Stacy Long
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.