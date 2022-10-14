Mississippi Valley State at Alabama State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: Mississippi Valley State (0-6, 0-3 SWAC), Alabama State (3-3, 1-2)
The series: Alabama State leads 31-16-1
The lowdown: Mississippi Valley State is trying to win back-to-back games against Alabama State for the first time since 1996-97. … Alabama State is coming off a 14-point loss against Jackson State, which included an interesting postgame exchange between Eddie Robinson Jr. and Deion Sanders. … The Delta Devils have only scored more than seven points twice — 13 at Tarleton State and 17 against Division II Delta State. … The Hornets have scored 12 offensive touchdowns in six games. … Mississippi Valley State is off to its worst start since 2016 when it lost its first eight games.
--
Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2 SEC), Georgia (6-0, 3-0)
The series: Georgia leads 59-20-2
The lowdown: Vanderbilt is looking for its first conference win since beating Missouri on Oct. 19, 2019. … The last time Georgia lost in the series was 2016. … This will be the Commodores’ third straight game against a ranked opponent. They previously lost to Alabama and Ole Miss. … Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett hasn’t thrown a touchdown in the last three weeks. … Vanderbilt has been held to fewer than 25 points once this season. That was the 55-3 loss to the Crimson Tide. … This is Georgia’s homecoming game.
--
Arkansas at BYU
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Arkansas is the second SEC program to visit Provo, Utah. Mississippi State did so in 2000 and 2016. … Overall, BYU is 4-6 against SEC teams, including 3-3 on the road. … After a 3-0 start, the Razorbacks are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. … The Cougars lost to Notre Dame last week. … Arkansas has had a 100-yard rusher in seven consecutive games. Raheim Sanders is responsible for four of those efforts. … After trying a blackout last week, BYU will go with a whiteout on Saturday. … This is the final season the Cougars will be an FBS independent. They’ll join the Big 12 next season.
--
Charlotte at UAB
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: Stadium
Records: Charlotte (1-5, 0-2 C-USA), UAB (3-2, 1-1)
The series: Tied 1-1
The lowdown: UAB is looking for its first winning streak of the season. The Blazers spent the first five weeks alternating between wins and losses. … Charlotte’s win came at two-win Georgia State. … UAB tailback DeWayne McBride ranks 10th in the nation with 641 rushing yards. He’s also rushed for 10 touchdowns. … The 49ers rank 130th in rushing defense. They give up a little more than 253 yards per game. … Blazers receiver Trea Shropshire set a career high with 193 yards last week. … Charlotte is coming off a bye week.
--
Texas State at Troy
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Texas State (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt), Troy (4-2, 2-1)
The series: Troy leads 11-1
The lowdown: Troy has won the last 10 meetings. … Texas State’s only win came in 1997. … The Trojans are looking for their fourth straight win since their final-play Hail Mary loss at App State. … The Bobcats have flipped between wins and losses through their first six games. They beat App State last week. … Jarret Doege started last week at quarterback for Troy. He threw for 237 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. … All three of Texas State’s losses have come on the road. … Troy picked off three passes last weekend.
--
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: NFLN
Records: Louisiana-Monroe (2-4, 1-2 Sun Belt), South Alabama (4-1, 1-0)
The series: ULM leads 5-3
The lowdown: South Alabama has lost four of the last six meetings since the programs started playing regularly in 2016. … Louisiana-Monroe is coming off a 28-21 loss to Coastal Carolina, while the Jaguars had a bye week. … South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley has thrown an interception in four straight games. … Warhawks tight end Zach Rasmussen has eight catches on the season, but has caught half the team’s touchdowns (3). … Jaguars kicker Diego Guajardo has made all seven of his field-goal attempts, but each one has been from inside 50 yards.
--
LSU at Florida
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC), Florida (4-2, 1-2)
The series: Florida leads 33-32-3
The lowdown: LSU has won three straight in the series and seven of the last 10. Two of the three losses were in Gainesville. … Florida will be on its bye next week. … The Tigers are coming off a drubbing at the hands of Tennessee. … The Gators have punted once in their last 10 quarters. … LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for a career-high 300 yards last week. … In its last three games against the Tigers, Florida has averaged 518 yards of offense. … LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte had just 33 yards against Tennessee.
--
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC), Kentucky (4-2, 1-2)
The series: Mississippi State leads 25-24
The lowdown: Mississippi State is off to its best start since going 6-0 in 2014. … After winning its first four games, Kentucky lost by three to Ole Miss and by 10 to South Carolina. … The last time the Bulldogs won in Lexington was 2014. … The Wildcats have held their last 10 opponents to 24 points or less. Kentucky is 8-2 during that stretch. … Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is two touchdown passes away from breaking Dak Prescott’s career record of 70. … Quarterback Will Levis did not play in the Wildcats’ last game due to a foot injury.
--
Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: St. Louis
Records: Alabama A&M (2-4, 1-2 SWAC), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-4, 0-3)
The series: N/A
The lowdown: The programs will meet in the St. Louis River City Classic. … Arkansas-Pine Bluff is on a four-game losing streak. The Golden Lions have been outscored 184-48 during that stretch. … Alabama A&M is trying to win its third straight game. … The Bulldogs will have a bye next week. … Kayvon Britten leads Arkansas-Pine Bluff with 477 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. … The Golden Lions have scored 14 offensive touchdowns this season. … Donovan Eaglin leads Alabama A&M with 400 yards on the ground and five scores.
