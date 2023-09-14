No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: LSU (1-1, 0-0 SEC), Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0)
The series: LSU leads 77-36-3.
The lowdown: LSU rebounded from an ugly loss against Florida State by making sure to blow out Grambing last week. LSU won 72-10. … Jo’Quavious Marks has 199 career receptions. The running back needs one more catch to set the career record at Mississippi State. It would also move him to 12th all-time in SEC history. … Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels has 45 career starts. He trails only Oregon’s Bo Nix (49) and Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman (46) in active career starts. … With a win, Zach Arnett would be the first Bulldogs coach to start his career 4-0.
--
No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Kansas State (2-0), Missouri (2-0)
The series: Missouri leads 60-33-5.
The lowdown: Another meeting of former Big 12 foes. Kansas State won last year 20-12 in what was the first matchup between the teams since 2011. … Wildcats coach Chris Klieman is 6-0 against non-conference Power Five opponents. He’s 4-0 at Kansas State and 2-0 at North Dakota State. … Neither team has played much of a schedule in the first two weeks. Missouri opened with South Dakota and Middle Tennessee. Kansas State got Southeast Missouri State and Troy. … The last time the Tigers started 3-0 was in 2018. … The Wildcats rank third all-time in Big 12 wins with 133. That’s behind only Oklahoma (169) and Texas (149).
--
South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
Records: South Carolina (1-1, 0-0 SEC), Georgia (2-0, 0-0)
The series: Georgia leads 54-19-2.
The lowdown: Georgia has won eight of the last 10 meetings. South Carolina managed to be the Bulldogs by three points in 2014 and 2019. … Georgia has given up 10 total points through its first two games. Then again, the Bulldogs hosted UT Martin and Ball State. … Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler leads the SEC and ranks third in the nation with 349 passing yards per game. He trails only Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. … Georgia has won 19 straight SEC contests and 20 straight at home.
--
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Louisiana-Monroe (2-0), Texas A&M (1-1)
The series: Texas A&M leads 4-0.
The lowdown: The Aggies dropped out of the AP Top 25 after losing 48-33 at Miami last week. The Hurricanes, as such, came in at No. 24 in the latest poll. … Texas A&M has lost at least four games in four of the first five years of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure. The only time the Aggies didn’t was the COVID-shortened 2020 season. … Louisiana-Monroe is 2-0 for the first time since 2018. … The Warhawks had a pair of 100-yard rushers last week against Lamar. Isaiah Woullard ran for 113 yards and Hunter Smith contributed 101.
--
Vanderbilt at UNLV
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBSSN
Records: Vanderbilt (2-1), UNLV (1-1)
The series: UNLV leads 1-0.
The lowdown: The matchup completes a home-and-home series that began in 2019. UNLV won that first matchup 34-10 for the school’s first road victory over an SEC program. … The Commodores are coming off a 36-20 loss to Wake Forest. AJ Swann threw for 314 yards and three scores, but also threw two picks. … The Rebels fell 37-7 at No. 2 Michigan. … This will be Vanderbilt’s final non-conference game. There are eight SEC games that follow. … UNLV has won five of its last seven home games. … The Rebels play their home games at Allegiant Stadium, which is where the NFL’s Raiders play.
--
Alabama A&M at Southern
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: A&M (1-1, 0-0 SWAC), Southern (0-2, 0-2)
The series: Southern leads 12-6.
The lowdown: A&M’s Ryan Morrow ran for 191 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns in last week’s 51-13 win over Lane. He won the SWAC’s offensive player of the week award. … Terrell Gardner’s 69-yard punt-return touchdown capped the victory. He was the SWAC’s special teams player of the week. … Southern’s Harold Blood drew 320 yards on 25-of-44 passing in last week’s 27-14 home loss to Jackson State. … The Jaguars haven’t started 0-3 since at least 1948. … Southern beat A&M 35-31 in their last meeting in 2019 on a touchdown with 28 seconds remaining.
--
Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1), UAB (1-1)
The series: UAB leads 4-3.
The lowdown: UAB’s Jacob Zeno was 33-of-43 passing for 385 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in last week’s 49-35 loss at Georgia Southern. … UAB’s Jermaine Brown Jr. had just 34 yards rushing at Georgia Southern but moved to sixth on the school’s all-time rushing list and fifth in all-purpose yards. … Tejhaun Palmer caught six passes for 102 yards last week for the Blazers, marking his second career 100-yard game. ... Ben Wooldridge was 25-of-36 for 285 yards and two TDs in ULL’s 38-31 loss at Old Dominion. … The Ragin’ Cajuns won 24-20 at UAB in 2020, snapping a 21-game home winning streak by the Blazers.
--
James Madison at Troy
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: NFL Network
Records: James Madison (2-0, 0-0 Sun Belt), Troy (1-1, 0-0)
The series: Tied 1-1.
The lowdown: Troy leads the nation with four 40-yard running plays this season, all by Kimani Vidal. … Vidal has 331 yards through two games and is 762 shy of becoming the school’s all-time career leader. Vidal had 83 yards in last week’s 42-13 loss at Kansas State. … JMU is in its second season in the Sun Belt. The Dukes were ineligible for last year’s league title, but finished first in the East Division. Troy beat Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt title game. … James Madison won 36-35 at Virginia last week on a 10-yard TD pass from Jordan McCloud to Kaelon Black with 55 seconds remaining. … The teams last met in 1999, a 27-7 win by the Trojans in the first round of the Division I-AA playoffs. They also met in 1994, a 45-26 win by JMU, also in the I-AA first round.
--
South Alabama at Oklahoma State
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Records: USA (1-1), Oklahoma State (2-0)
The series: OSU leads 2-0.
The lowdown: Oklahoma State seeks its seventh straight 3-0 start. … With USA’s 35-17 win last week over Southeastern Louisiana, Carter Bradley became the winningest quarterback in school history. He has 11 wins as the starting quarterback. … Carter threw for 258 yards, while Caullin Lacy had eight catches for 139 yards. They hooked up for an 84-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, the longest passing touchdown in school history. … Lacy has at least one catch in 27 straight games. … The Jags are 1-14 all-time vs. Power Five teams, winning 21-20 at Mississippi State in 2016. … The Cowboys drummed USA 44-7 in Mobile in 2017 and 55-13 in Stillwater in 2018.
--
BYU at Arkansas
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
Records: BYU (2-0), Arkansas (2-0)
The series: Arkansas leads 1-0.
The lowdown: Both programs have played a pair of powerhouse programs to open the season. BYU beat Sam Houston and Southern Utah, while Arkansas took on Western Carolina and Kent State. … The Cougars are 4-7 against SEC opponents. They beat Mississippi State twice, while also having victories against Ole Miss and Tennessee. … The Razorbacks are looking to start 3-0 for the third straight season, which would be the first time since 1977-79 when Lou Holtz was the coach. … Fayetteville is 992 miles from Provo. BYU will fly to Kansas next week.
--
Akron at Kentucky
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPNU
Records: Akron (1-1), Kentucky (2-0)
The series: Kentucky leads 1-0.
The lowdown: This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2010. The Wildcats won that game 47-10. … Kentucky has had a rather tough schedule so far. It’s hosted Ball State and Eastern Kentucky. … The Zips are coming off a three-point win over Morgan State after losing to Temple by three points in the season opener. … Akron has won a total of nine games entering the season, including back-to-back two-win campaigns. … The Wildcats have won their last 18 non-conference regular-season games and 22 of their last 23 overall.
--
Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SECN
Records: Georgia Tech (1-1), Ole Miss (2-0)
The series: Ole Miss leads 3-2.
The lowdown: This will be Georgia Tech’s first trip to Oxford. … Three of the five meetings have come in bowl games. … Ole Miss has won the last three meetings, including 42-0 in Atlanta last season. … The Rebels are 13-7-1 against current members of the ACC. … The Yellow Jackets last beat an SEC team in 2016. That year, Georgia Tech beat three — Vanderbilt, Georgia and Kentucky. … Former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King starts for the Yellow Jackets and is averaging just over 301 passing yards per game.
