South Carolina at No. 3 Florida
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Florida
TV: ESPN
The line: Florida by 17½
Records: South Carolina (0-1), Florida (1-0)
The series: Florida leads 28-9-3
The lowdown: Florida’s offense impressed last week, racking up 642 yards with 442 yards passing. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask had a big game, throwing for 416 yards and six touchdowns. Tight end Kyle Pitts was a huge factor, had eight catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns. Florida has the potential to be one of, if not the best offense in the SEC this season. On the other side, however, the Gators have work to do. Ole Miss threw for 443 yards and gashed the Florida secondary. South Carolina comes into this game after a tough 31-27 loss to Tennessee at home, but quarterback Collin Hill had good moments, except for an interception that was returned for a touchdown. The Gamecocks may be able to make a few big plays through the air, but it should be a challenge slowing down Trask, Pitts and Florida's offense.
--
Ole Miss at Kentucky
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network
The line: Kentucky by 6½
Records: Ole Miss (0-1), Kentucky (1-0)
The series: Ole Miss leads 28-14-1
The lowdown: Two teams coming off of losses to start the season, but neither have much to hang their head about. Kentucky, led primarily by a tough defense, hung with Auburn for about 2½ quarters before Bo Nix and company got going with the passing game. Ole Miss had no answer for the Florida offense, but found success with its own with Matt Corral making plays through the air. Receiver Elijah Moore finished with 10 catches for 227 yards. Kentucky rushed for 145 yards behind a good offensive line in the loss to Auburn, so the Wildcats will likely look to control the clock to keep Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s offense off the field.
--
Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network Alternate
The line: Mississippi State by 18
Records: Arkansas (0-1), Mississippi State (1-0)
The series: Arkansas leads 16-12-1
The lowdown: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach re-introduced himself to the SEC in a big way, leaning on the arm of Stanford transfer quarterback K.J. Costello. Costello passed for an SEC-record 623 yards in the Bulldogs' 44-34 win at defending national champion LSU. It was a big win for the Bulldogs, but it also opened up plenty of eyes — at least ones that weren’t already watching — on Leach and how good Mississippi State could be. Arkansas surprised plenty of people by taking an early lead on Georgia, but the Bulldogs' defense settled in the second half and Georgia took control. If Costello is even half of what he was against LSU, Mississippi State should be just fine against the Razorbacks.
--
No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network
The line: LSU by 20½
Records: LSU (0-1), Vanderbilt (0-1)
The series: LSU leads 23-7-1
The lowdown: Not exactly how you want to start the season if you’re LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, dropping a game to SEC West opponent Mississippi State. It was likely that LSU would look quite different from what the Tigers were a year ago. So far, the results are backing that up. LSU had good moments. Transfer linebacker Jabril Cox returned an interception for a touchdown and quarterback Myles Brennan made good throws. The defense, especially the secondary, had a tough day slowing down the Mississippi State passing attack. Vanderbilt impressed in a close loss to Texas A&M, specifically on defense. The Commodores forced three fumbles and made it difficult for the Aggies to move the ball at times. Offense, well, not as much. The Commodore made plenty of mistakes and had trouble putting the ball in the end zone, ultimately allowing Texas A&M to get the lead in the fourth quarter.
--
Texas-San Antonio at UAB
When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Birmingham
Radio: FM-94.5
The line: UAB by 20½
Records: UTSA (3-0), UAB (2-1)
The series: UAB leads 3-1
The lowdown: UAB got back in the win column last Thursday, trouncing South Alabama 42-10. It was a win the Blazers needed after being outmatched by Miami the week before. Redshirt freshman Bryson Lucero threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for UAB. Running back Spencer Brown also had a nice game, rushing for 105 yards and three touchdowns. Now, the Blazers welcome Texas-San Antonio, which started the season with wins over Texas State, Stephen F. Austin and Middle Tennessee. However, two of those wins came by three points or less, including the 37-35 win over still-winless Middle Tennessee.
--
Jacksonville State at Florida State
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tallahassee, Florida
TV: FSN
The line: Florida State by 26½
Records: Jacksonville State (6-6 in 2019), Florida State (0-2, 0-2 ACC)
The series: Tied 1-1
The lowdown: The Gamecocks open their four-game fall season with a well-known opponent, although this year’s Florida State is vastly different from the Florida State of old. Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell was out for last week’s game with COVID-19, but is expected back to coach against Jacksonville State. On the field, however, the Seminoles have struggled, losing 52-10 to Miami and 16-13 to Georgia Tech, which won two ACC games. Jacksonville State has pieces returning on offense, specifically quarterback Zerrick Cooper, who had a solid season in 2019 despite Jacksonville State finishing 6-6. This is a game that Florida State should win, but don’t be surprised if the Gamecocks keep it closer than the experts think.
— Michael Hebert
