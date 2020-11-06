No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jacksonville, Florida
TV: CBS
The line: Georgia by 3½
Records: Florida (3-1), Georgia (4-1)
The series: Florida leads 53-42-2
The lowdown: Georgia will be without star defensive back Richard LeCounte after a serious motorcycle accident last weekend. Both teams are coming off wins over SEC East opponents will make for another edition in this long-standing rivalry where the winner has the inside path to winning the SEC East. The Bulldogs beat Kentucky 14-3 last week, but was rather conservative offensively and the Bulldogs are still struggling to find explosive plays in the offense. Florida didn’t put up as many numbers as they had previously before COVID-19 issues postponed the last two games, but the Gators were better defensively.
--
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
The line: Mississippi State by 19½
Records: Vanderbilt (0-4), Mississippi State (1-4)
The series: Mississippi State leads 13-7-2
The lowdown: Vanderbilt lost to Ole Miss 54-21 last week and Mississippi State was shut out by Alabama 41-0. The Bulldogs are having issues, especially at quarterback. Both Will Rogers and K.J. Costello have played, but both have struggled. Meanwhile Vanderbilt is also having its own struggles offensively, but now the defense has given up 40 or more points in the last three games.
--
No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
TV: ESPN
The line: Texas A&M by 10
Records: Texas A&M (4-1), South Carolina (2-3)
The series: Texas A&M leads 6-0
The lowdown: Texas A&M, winner of three in a row, is rolling along after last week’s 42-31 win over Arkansas. South Carolina had a week off after a 52-24 loss to LSU. The Aggies are playing well offensively with a balanced attack. Kellen Mond is playing well at quarterback and Isaiah Spiller is running well. The Gamecocks aren’t as consistent as they might need to be week-to-week, but are still plenty talented enough on both sides of the ball to be competitive. The Aggies have owned the series and with the way they are playing, there’s no reason to believe that won’t continue.
--
Troy at Georgia Southern
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Statesboro, Georgia
TV: ESPN3
The line: Troy by 3
Records: Troy (4-2, 2-1 Sun Belt), Georgia Southern (4-2, 2-2)
The series: Troy leads 13-6
The lowdown: Troy is coming off a 38-10 win over Arkansas State and Georgia Southern beat South Alabama last week. The Trojans have scored three defensive touchdowns the last two games and are one of seven schools in the country with three defensive touchdowns this season. The Troy defense will, however, have its hands full trying to slow down Shai Werts and the Georgia Southern triple-option offense. Even with a big game coming Coastal Carolina the following week, Saturday’s matchup with Georgia Southern is important for Troy to keep pace in the Sun Belt standings.
--
South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Conway, South Carolina
TV: ESPNU
The line: Coastal Carolina by 18
Records: South Alabama (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt), Coastal Carolina (6-0, 4-0)
The series: South Alabama leads 1-0
The lowdown: South Alabama’s win streak came to a close with a 24-17 loss to Georgia Southern last week, while Coastal Carolina continues to roll at the top of the Sun Belt standings. Jaguars quarterback Desmond Trotter played a good game against the Eagles, finishing 20-for-27 with 200 yards and two touchdowns. Yet, Georgia Southern kept Carlos Davis and the South Alabama running back relatively quiet (70 yards rushing). The Jaguars will need more from the running game against Coastal Carolina and the Chanticleers have a really solid defense.
— Michael Hebert
