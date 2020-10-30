No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network
The line: Georgia by 15½
Records: Georgia (3-1), Kentucky (2-3)
The series: Georgia leads 59-12-2
The lowdown: Georgia is coming off an open week after a 41-24 loss to Alabama, while Kentucky fell to Missouri 20-10 last week. Georgia’s offense was up and down in the game with the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs scored 24 first-half points but failed to score in the second half. Coach Kirby Smart has said that Stetson Bennett will remain the starting quarterback, even after the junior threw two interceptions in the second half in Tuscaloosa. The Bulldogs' leading rusher this season is Zamir White, who has 266 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Georgia is still a strong unit but was exposed in the passing game when Mac Jones and company combined for 417 passing yards and four touchdowns. Kentucky doesn’t have the offensive firepower Alabama has, but the Wildcats have improved defensively over the course of the season.
--
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network
The line: Ole Miss by 17
Records: Ole Miss (1-4), Vanderbilt (0-3)
The series: Ole Miss leads 50-40-2
The lowdown: Vanderbilt is playing again after COVID-19 rescheduled last week’s game with Missouri, while Ole Miss is coming off a close home loss to Auburn. The Rebels led by 1 with 5:43 remaining when Auburn running back Shaun Shivers was attempting to field a kickoff only to let the ball roll into the end zone. Replay showed the ball may have grazed Shivers’ finger, but officials blew the play dead and the Tigers scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next drive. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was fined $25,000 by the SEC after he shared a post on social media criticizing the call. Nevertheless, Ole Miss still continues to struggle defensively, giving up 238 rushing yards to Auburn. Vanderbilt has its own struggles offensively (the Commodores average 8 points per game), but has played well defensively even in losses, giving up 256 yards per game.
--
Arkansas at No. 8 Texas A&M
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
The line: Texas A&M by 12½
Records: Arkansas (2-2), Texas A&M (3-1)
The series: Arkansas leads 41-32-2
The lowdown: Both teams were off last week after picking up double-digit wins the week before. Arkansas handled Ole Miss 33-21 and Texas A&M beat Mississippi State 28-14. The Razorbacks have played great defense this season, giving up just 23 points per game. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks has thrown for 974 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Arkansas picked off Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral six times. Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is having a good season. He has 430 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Senior quarterback Kellen Mond is also playing well and has 984 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. Texas A&M has won the last eight meetings, but five of those games were decided by seven points or less.
--
Missouri at No. 10 Florida
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Florida
TV: SEC Network Alternate
The line: Florida by 13½
Records: Missouri (2-2), Florida (2-1)
The series: Missouri leads 5-4
The lowdown: Florida’s COVID-19 situation has postponed its last two games. The Gators were set to play LSU on Oct. 17, but it was postponed. Last week’s game was supposed to be against Missouri but it was moved to this week. The Tigers played Kentucky instead and won 20-10. The Tigers’ defense had a big day against the Wildcats and running back Larry Rountree III rushed for 126 yards. Since Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz went with Connor Bazelak at quarterback, the Tigers are 2-0. The Gators are still dealing with issues related to COVID-19 and could be short a few players, but Florida’s offense, with quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts, has enough talent to win this game at home.
--
UAB at Louisiana Tech
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ruston, Louisiana
TV: ESPN+
The line: UAB by 12
Records: UAB (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA), Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-2)
The series: Louisiana Tech leads 5-3
The lowdown: Both teams are coming off close losses. The Blazers fell to Louisiana-Lafayette 24-20 on Oct. 23 and Louisiana Tech fell to Texas-San Antonio 27-26. UAB senior running back Spencer Brown continues to be a big part of the offense. Brown rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns against the Ragin’ Cajuns. On the other side, the UAB defense held ULL to just 286 yards of total offense. Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke Anthony has thrown for 1,067 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. UAB is in first place in the Conference USA West, while Louisiana Tech is third.
--
Troy at Arkansas State
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jonesboro, Arkansas
TV: CBSSN
The line: Arkansas State by 3
Records: Troy (3-2, 2-1 Sun Belt), Arkansas State (3-3, 1-2)
The series: Arkansas State leads 11-6
The lowdown: Troy is coming off a close loss to Georgia State and Arkansas State was blown out by Appalachian State last week. The Trojans connected on a touchdown late against the Panthers, but failed to get the two-point conversion to tie and lost 36-34. Both Gunnar Watson and Jacob Free played quarterback, but Free took the majority of snaps and finished 24-for-38 for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Watson was 8-for-10 for 84 yards and a touchdown. Arkansas State gave up 521 yards of total offense to the Mountaineers. Both teams are currently third in their respective divisions in the Sun Belt, with Troy in the East and Arkansas State in the West.
— Michael Hebert
