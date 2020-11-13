Georgia at Missouri
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: ESPN
The line: Georgia by 14
Records: No. 12 Georgia (4-2), Missouri (2-3)
The series: Georgia leads 8-1
The lowdown: Both teams are coming off a loss to Florida, which is now on top of the SEC East. The Bulldogs, while dealing with a string of injuries on defense, had trouble keeping up with quarterback Kyle Trask and the Gators in a 44-28 loss last week. Missouri was off last week after the Tigers lost 41-17 to Florida the week before. Georgia’s struggles defensively have only reared their head against teams with high-powered offenses (i.e. Alabama, Florida) but the Bulldogs still have plenty of issues to iron out on offense. Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett has struggled and now is dealing with an injury that appears to be “day-to-day.” Missouri’s offense has been significantly better since naming freshman Conor Bazelak the starter, but the Tigers still have issues defensively.
--
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network
The line: Kentucky by 17
Records: Vanderbilt (0-5), Kentucky (2-4)
The series: Kentucky leads 46-42-4
The lowdown: Back to football for the Kentucky Wildcats, which was off last week after a 14-3 loss to Georgia. Vanderbilt fell 24-17 last week at Mississippi State. The Wildcats have the SEC’s No. 1 scoring defense, allowing just 19 points per game. Vanderbilt has a number of struggles, but it starts with the offense, which had to replace several stars from last year’s team. Kentucky shouldn’t have a ton of trouble defensively against the Commodores, but the question is how much can the Wildcats move the ball.
--
Arkansas at Florida
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Florida
TV: ESPN
The line: Florida by 18
Records: Arkansas (3-3), No. 6 Florida (4-1)
The series: Florida leads 9-2
The lowdown: Florida is coming off its biggest win of the season and likely the biggest in the Dan Mullen era, 44-28 over Georgia last week. Arkansas is rolling as well, coming off a 24-13 win over Tennessee. The Gators could be without tight end Kyle Pitts, who suffered a concussion in the Georgia game. Florida still has plenty of weapons, with Kadarius Toney being an example, so Mullen will have plenty to work with against the Razorbacks. Kyle Trask's 412 passing yards against the Bulldogs were the most by any Gators quarterback against Georgia. In their last three wins, the Razorbacks have given up no more than 21 points. Arkansas hasn’t, however, faced an offense like Florida's.
--
Coastal Carolina at Troy
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPNU
The line: Coastal Carolina by 11
Records: No. 15 Coastal Carolina (7-0, 5-0 Sun Belt), Troy (4-3, 2-2)
The series: Troy leads 2-1
The lowdown: Troy welcomes Coastal Carolina for its biggest home game of the season. The Trojans fell 20-13 to Georgia Southern last week and are now fourth in the Sun Belt East. Junior quarterback Jacob Free got the start for Gunnar Watson, who missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. Free struggled against a stingy Georgia Southern defense, throwing two interceptions. Free had better performances in previous games against Georgia State and Arkansas State.
--
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lafayette, Louisiana
TV: ESPN+
The line: Louisiana-Lafayette by 15½
Records: South Alabama (3-4, 2-2 Sun Belt), No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette (6-1, 4-1)
The series: Louisiana-Lafayette leads 6-2
The lowdown: South Alabama, after losing to the Sun Belt's top-ranked team (Coastal Carolina) last week, plays at the second-ranked team this week. South Alabama will need more out of its offense, specifically quarterback Desmond Trotter and receiver Kawaan Baker, to snap a two-game losing streak. The Ragin’ Cajuns are looking for their fourth win in a row, their fourth win in the series with South Alabama and a win to stay atop the Sun Belt West.
--
North Texas at UAB
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Birmingham
TV: Stadium/FM-94.5
The line: UAB by 14
Records: North Texas (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA), UAB (4-3, 2-1)
The series: UAB leads 2-0
The lowdown: UAB has lost its last two games by four points or less, with the latest 37-34 at Louisiana Tech. On offense, the Blazers lean on running back Spencer Brown, who has 740 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. The Blazers need a win to stay ahead of Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA West Division. North Texas is second nationally in total offense with 593.6 yards per game. North Texas receiver Jaelon Durden’s 10 touchdown receptions are the most in the country.
— Michael Hebert
