Georgia at Missouri
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
The line: Georgia by 13
Records: No. 12 Georgia (6-2), Missouri (5-3)
The series: Georgia leads 8-1
The lowdown: Georgia was off last week after Vanderbilt didn’t meet the roster requirements to play, dealing with issues surrounding COVID-19. Missouri won a thriller over Arkansas, beating the Razorbacks 50-48 on a field goal from freshman Harrison Mevis as time expired. The Tigers are on a roll, having won three in a row. Freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak had another good game, throwing for 380 yards, but Missouri’s offense runs through running back Larry Rountree III, who rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia’s offense has improved with quarterback J.T. Daniels and the defense looked much better last time out against South Carolina. Missouri hasn’t played great defensively, so it could come down to who executes better on the offensive end.
--
LSU at Florida
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Florida
TV: ESPN
The line: Florida by 23
Records: LSU (3-5), No. 6 Florida (8-1)
The series: Florida leads 30-33-3
The lowdown: What a difference a year makes for LSU. The Tigers had the inside path to the playoffs in 2019 after beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa. This year? The Crimson Tide led 45-14 at the half. Alabama made quick work of a struggling LSU defense and this week’s opponent won’t get any easier. Florida is one of the few teams in the country that has an offense capable of putting up points like Alabama does. Kyle Trask is working his way into the school record books and the senior quarterback gets another shot at the Tigers, who beat him in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, last season. LSU might need one of his best games all season to have a shot to keep pace with Florida. The Gators will try to avoid looking ahead to the SEC championship game against Alabama.
--
UAB at Rice
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Houston
TV: ESPN3
The line: UAB by 8
Records: UAB (4-3, 3-1 C-USA), Rice (2-2, 2-2)
The series: UAB leads 5-3
The lowdown: UAB still hasn’t played since October. The Blazers are one of many teams across the country that have been heavily impacted by COVID-19, specifically in terms of getting to play. Another one is Rice, which despite only playing four games so far this season, upset a ranked team in Marshall last week. The Owls intercepted five passes, returning one for a touchdown in a 20-0 win over the Thundering Herd. There’s no reason to believe the stars for UAB will be the same ones last seen in well over a month ago, such as running back Spencer Brown. Rice could play spoiler again this week.
--
Coastal Carolina at Troy
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPN+
The line: Coastal Carolina by 12½
Records: No. 11 Coastal Carolina (10-0, 7-0 Sun Belt), Troy (5-5, 3-3)
The series: Troy leads 2-1
The lowdown: Troy got back in the win column last week, beating South Alabama 29-0. This week, however, will be the Trojans’ toughest game of the season. Coastal Carolina comes to town coming off a 22-17 win over BYU. The Chanticleers are working to position themselves into the conversation for a New Year's Six bowl and if all madness occurs across college football (unlikely) a longshot at the playoffs. Troy’s Gunnar Watson had one of his best games of the season against the Jaguars. The sophomore threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Watson and the Trojans’ offense will be tested against a Coastal Carolina defense only giving up 16.8 points per game.
— Michael Hebert
