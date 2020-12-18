Missouri at Mississippi State
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network Alternate
The line: Missouri by 2
Records: Missouri (5-4), Mississippi State (2-7)
The series: Missouri leads 2-1
The lowdown: Missouri got blown out 49-14 by Georgia last week. Mississippi State lost 24-10 to Auburn. The Bulldogs’ defense played well, save for one sequence early in the fourth quarter. Mississippi State defensive back Martin Emerson was doing a bit of talking with Auburn receiver Seth Williams. On the ensuing play, Williams caught a 32-yard touchdown pass. Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson, a Florence native, is playing his final home game. Missouri kept it close with Georgia early in the game, but had trouble slowing down quarterback JT Daniels and the Georgia offense. Missouri’s defense should fare better against Mississippi State, which could be a rather competitive game.
--
Ole Miss at LSU
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: SEC Network
The line: LSU by 1½
Records: Mississippi (4-4), LSU (4-5)
The series: LSU leads 63-41-4
The lowdown: LSU had its biggest win of the season last week, thanks in a large part to a shoe. Well not literally, but Florida defensive back Marco Wilson tossed the cleat of an LSU player after a tackle which set up the go-ahead field goal by Tigers kicker Cade York. The Gators missed a field goal to tie and lost 37-34. Freshman quarterback Max Johnson played well, giving the Tigers a bit of optimism for the future. Ole Miss hasn’t played since a 31-24 over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28, but still has a dangerous offense with quarterback Matt Corral and head coach Lane Kiffin.
--
UAB at Marshall
When: 6 p.m. today
Where: Huntington, West Virginia
TV: CBS Sports Network
The line: Marshall by 5½
Records: UAB (5-3, 3-1 C-USA), Marshall (7-1, 4-1)
The series: Marshall leads 8-2
The lowdown: The Blazers, despite playing their first game last week since October, are in the Conference USA championship game. UAB beat Rice 21-16 last week, while Marshall hasn’t played since a 20-0 loss to Rice on Dec. 5. UAB redshirt junior quarterback Tyler Johnston III threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns in his first start since Week 2. The Blazers were without one of their best players, running back Spencer Brown. UAB is playing in its third straight C-USA championship game.
— Michael Hebert
