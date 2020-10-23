Kentucky at Missouri
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
The line: Kentucky by 5½
Records: Kentucky (2-2), Missouri (1-2)
The series: Kentucky leads 7-3
The lowdown: Kentucky is riding high after two wins in a row, the latest a 34-7 thumping of Tennessee. UK's defense has been excellent the last two games, forcing six interceptions in a 24-2 win over Mississippi State and three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) against the Volunteers. In the center of improvement on defense is junior linebacker Jamin Davis, who had 12 tackles and an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown against Tennessee. Missouri took last week off after its game with Vanderbilt was postponed due to COVID-19, but the Tigers have to still be feeling pretty good after beating LSU the week before.
--
South Carolina at LSU
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: ESPN
The line: LSU by 7
Records: South Carolina (2-2), LSU (1-2)
The series: LSU leads 18-2-1
The lowdown: South Carolina got its best win of the season last week, beating Auburn 30-22, while LSU is playing again after last week’s game with Florida was postponed. South Carolina won thanks in large part to the defense. Junior defensive back Jaycee Horn had two interceptions and the Gamecocks made the game difficult for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. More than likely, LSU will be playing without starting quarterback Myles Brennan, who has a “significant lower-body injury,” coach Ed Orgeron said. The Tigers have been solid on offense this season with the play of junior receiver Terrace Marshall, who has 21 catches for 474 yards and seven touchdowns. The Tigers aren’t great defensively. LSU gives up 32 points per game.
--
Jacksonville State at Florida International
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Miami
TV: ESPN3
The line: FIU by 10
Records: JSU (2-1), FlU (0-2, 0-1)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: Jacksonville State didn’t look perfect against North Alabama last week, but the Gamecocks made enough plays in the second half to leave Florence with a 24-17 win. JSU was without head coach John Grass, who tested positive for COVID-19 the Thursday before the game. Quarterback Zerrick Cooper had three touchdowns (one passing, two rushing) and the running game (145 yards) helped put the Lions away. The Gamecocks close the fall portion of their season with Florida International. The Panthers are playing for the first time in two weeks after their game with Charlotte was postponed due to COVID-19. FIU lost to Middle Tennessee State 31-28 on Oct. 10.
--
Georgia State at Troy
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPNU
The line: Troy by 2½
Records: Georgia State (1-2, 0-2 Sun Belt), Troy (3-1, 1-0)
The series: Troy leads 5-2
The lowdown: The Trojans are coming off a game that might’ve been too close for comfort for coach Chip Lindsey and staff. Troy beat Eastern Kentucky, an FCS team, 31-29 with a 47-yard field goal from Evan Legassey as time expired. Trojans quarterback Gunnar Watson threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns, but the sophomore also threw three interceptions. Freshman running back Kimani Vidal rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown. The Trojans will need more defensive performances like junior linebacker K.J. Robertson’s 11 tackles and junior linebacker Carlton Martial’s nine tackles to beat Georgia State.
--
Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mobile
TV: ESPN+
The line: South Alabama by 15
Records: ULM (0-5, 0-2 Sun Belt), South Alabama (2-2, 1-0)
The series: ULM leads 4-2
The lowdown: South Alabama picked up a 30-20 win over Texas State last week behind 113 rushing yards and a touchdown from running back Carlos Davis, a Muscle Shoals grad, and 187 passing yards and a touchdown from quarterback Desmond Trotter. The Jaguars snapped a two-game losing streak. Senior linebacker Riley Cole continues to lead the USA defense. He led the Jags with 15 tackles against Texas State. The Jaguars have a big game the following week against Georgia Southern, so South Alabama can’t be caught looking ahead against a team it should beat.
--
Louisiana-Lafayette at UAB
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Birmingham
TV: CBSSN
The line: UAB by 2
Records: Louisiana-Lafayette (3-1), UAB (3-1)
The series: UAB leads 4-2
The lowdown: UAB took care of business against Western Kentucky last week, winning 37-14. Freshman running back DeWayne McBride rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown, Spencer Brown also ran for one, and redshirt freshman Bryson Lucero threw for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Defensively, the Blazers forced four turnovers, had five sacks and held Western Kentucky’s offense to under 250 total yards. The Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off their first loss, falling to Coastal Carolina.
— Michael Hebert
