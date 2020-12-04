Arkansas at Missouri
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, Missouri
TV: SEC Network
The line: Missouri by 3
Records: Arkansas (3-5), Missouri (4-3)
The series: Missouri leads 8-3
The lowdown: Another edition of the “Riverline Rivalry,” established in 2014. Arkansas hasn’t played since the Razorbacks lost to LSU 24-21 on Nov. 21. Missouri beat Vanderbilt 41-0 last week. The Razorbacks will be without starting running back Rakeem Boyd, who opted out Tuesday. Missouri’s offense, which features a lot of running back Larry Rountree III, had its best game vs. the Commodores, picking up 603 total yards of offense. Rountree had 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Conor Bazelak threw for 318 yards. The Tigers will be tested by a stingy Arkansas defense. Linebacker Grant Morgan leads the Hogs with 104 tackles and defensive back Jalen Catalon has three interceptions.
--
Vanderbilt at Georgia
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV: SEC Network
The line: Georgia by 35½
Records: Vanderbilt (0-8), Georgia (6-2)
The series: Georgia leads 58-20-2
The lowdown: Georgia blitzed South Carolina 45-16 last week and the Commodores found themselves one step closer to a winless season after a 41-0 loss to Missouri. Vanderbilt made headlines last week, both positive and negative. The positive? Vanderbilt soccer player Sarah Fuller suited up to kick for the Commodores and was the first female Power-5 athlete to do so. The negative? Coach Derek Mason was fired and a coaching search is looming. On the other side, Georgia has ironed out some issues offensively, but the level of competition has dropped significantly, with its last two wins being over the Gamecocks and Mississippi State, two teams that will have losing seasons.
--
South Carolina at Kentucky
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
TV: SEC Network
The line: Kentucky by 11½
Records: South Carolina (2-7), Kentucky (3-6)
The series: South Carolina leads 18-12-1
The lowdown: Both teams are coming off blowout losses to two of the SEC's best. South Carolina couldn’t get much going in a 45-16 loss to Georgia, and Kentucky had trouble slowing down Florida and quarterback Kyle Trask in a 34-10 loss. Kentucky’s defense has been one of the better units in the SEC, but its offense is one of the worst. South Carolina went with freshman Luke Doty at quarterback against Georgia and he threw for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Gamecocks running back Keith Harris is nearing 1,000 yards rushing. He has 928 yards and one touchdown.
--
Troy at South Alabama
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mobile
TV: ESPN3
The line: Troy by 4½
Records: Troy (4-5, 2-3 Sun Belt), South Alabama (3-4, 4-6)
The series: Troy leads 5-3
The lowdown: Troy looks to snap a three-game losing skid while South Alabama is trying to close the season with two straight wins. The Trojans got blown out by Appalachian State last week 47-10. South Alabama beat Arkansas State 38-31. Running back Carlos Davis leads the Jags with 673 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Troy’s Gunnar Watson has thrown for 1,584 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Troy has won the last two meetings with South Alabama.
— Michael Hebert
