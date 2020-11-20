Florida at Vanderbilt
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
TV: ESPN
The line: Florida by 31½
Records: No. 6 Florida (5-1), Vanderbilt (0-6)
The series: Florida leads 41-10-2
The lowdown: Florida continues to be one of the top teams in the country after beating Arkansas 63-35 last week. Vanderbilt lost 38-35 to Kentucky. Florida shouldn’t have too much of a problem against Vanderbilt, which at the beginning of the season had some promise defensively with so many starters returning. Florida’s offense is on another level and playing like it, so look for Kyle Trask and company to keep the Gators rolling.
--
LSU at Arkansas
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: SEC Network
The line: LSU by 2½
Records: LSU (2-3), Arkansas (3-4)
The series: LSU leads 41-22-2
The lowdown: What a difference a year makes right? Last season, LSU was a 42-point favorite over Arkansas. This year, the Tigers are only favored by 2½ points. A lot has changed for LSU after its national championship, especially defensively. The Tigers haven’t been able to stop anyone and had one of its worst performances of the season last time out in a 48-11 loss to Auburn. Now, Myles Brennan’s status is shaky for the rest of the season and the Tigers have battled COVID-19 issues, to add insult to injury. Arkansas had a rough go trying to stop the Florida offense, but LSU’s offense isn’t even close in comparison. A longstanding rivalry traditionally sees LSU coming away with a win, but this year’s edition could be rather competitive.
--
Mississippi State at Georgia
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Athens, Georgia
TV: SEC Network
The line: Georgia by 25
Records: Mississippi State (2-4), No. 13 Georgia (4-2)
The series: Georgia leads 18-6
The lowdown: Two more teams squaring off after being forced to postpone last week’s game due to COVID-19 issues. For Georgia, it was Missouri’s issues, but for Mississippi State, it was its own. On the field, both of these teams are entering this game with issues on offense, specifically at quarterback. Georgia is working with Stetson Bennett, who has struggled but is recovering from injury. The other options? Right now it’s anyone’s best guess. Coach Kirby Smart has kept his cards close to his chest when discussing quarterbacks. Mississippi State went with a change in its last game, starting true freshman Will Rogers over injured K.J. Costello. More than likely, neither coach will tip their hand about who will be at quarterback, but give Georgia the advantage in just about every other category, especially when it comes to talent.
--
Missouri at South Carolina
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
TV: SEC Network Alternate
The line: Missouri by 6½
Records: Missouri (2-3), South Carolina (2-5)
The series: Tied 5-5
The lowdown: South Carolina is reeling after coach Will Muschamp was fired, and Missouri is still working back to form after dealing with issues related to COVID-19. When they actually do get to play, however, the Tigers have been rather good, showing massive improvement offensively as the season has gone on. Freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak has played well since becoming the starter. Missouri also plays solid defense. South Carolina doesn’t. And outside of running back Kevin Harris, who tore through the Ole Miss defense last week in a loss, the Gamecocks have struggled offensively. It’s up to interim coach Mike Bobo to right the ship for the rest of the season.
--
Middle Tennessee at Troy
When: 2:35 p.m. Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPN3
The line: Troy by 11½
Records: Middle Tennessee (2-6), Troy (4-3)
The series: Middle Tennessee State leads 12-9
The lowdown: Troy took a week off last week after a 20-13 loss to Georgia Southern the week before, and the Blue Raiders struggled in a 42-14 loss at Marshall last week. Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson is eyeing a return from injury, which should help the Trojans. The defense has played well, allowing just 17.5 points, 4.6 yards per play and 324.8 yards per game in Troy’s first four wins. The teams also played at the beginning of the season with Troy taking a 47-14 win at MTSU. The in-season home-and-home is just the third in Division I since 1999. Liberty and New Mexico State did it in 2018 and 2019.
--
Georgia State at South Alabama
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mobile
TV: ESPNU
The line: Georgia State by 3½
Records: Georgia State (3-4, 2-4 Sun Belt), South Alabama (3-5, 2-3)
The series: Tied 4-4
The lowdown: South Alabama is hosting a game for the first time in 28 days, while Georgia State is hitting the road for the last time this season. Both teams are coming off losses. South Alabama fell to Louisiana-Lafayette 38-10 and Georgia State lost to Appalachian State 17-13 last week. South Alabama running back Carlos Davis, a Muscle Shoals graduate, is the team’s leading rusher this season with 604 rushing yards and two touchdowns. South Alabama is currently second in the Sun Belt west standings, but well behind the top team, Louisiana-Lafayette.
— Michael Hebert
