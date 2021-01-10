Alabama breezed through the regular season and the semifinals, surviving a solitary scare in the Southeastern Conference championship game to reach its expected destination.
Ohio State wasn't exactly a shoo-in with its abbreviated schedule but resoundingly proved it belonged in the playoffs with a semifinal thrashing of Clemson.
The Buckeyes and Crimson Tide traveled different paths to get to Monday's title game, but both had to navigate the challenges of a pandemic-altered season.
“I know this has been a little bit of a trying year for a lot of folks,” Nick Saban, the top-ranked Crimson Tide's coach, said Monday.
It's not a finale that could be taken for granted.
No. 3 Ohio State’s odyssey included an abbreviated Big Ten season with three games canceled because of COVID-19 issues, including the Buckeyes' own outbreak.
“This team, this program, we persevered through so much,” Ohio State running back Trey Sermon said Monday. "To have the opportunity to play on such a big stage, it means a lot to us.
“We’ve been through a lot. I mean, we fought to just play, and just to be able to get the job done, to make it to this level, it just means a lot to us.”
The Tide (12-0) advanced with a 31-14 win over Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, played in Arlington, Texas, not southern California in yet another example of just how different this season has been.
Before that Alabama navigated 11 straight SEC games, including wins over three teams currently ranked among the top 11 before facing Notre Dame.
The Tide also won the Iron Bowl against Auburn with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian — who takes over the Texas Longhorns program following the game — running the show while Saban was sidelined by COVID-19.
In addition to Sarkisian's imminent departure, Alabama had to take care of some Heisman Trophy business while preparing for the matchup with Ohio State. Receiver DeVonta Smith won, and quarterback Mac Jones was a finalist, along with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Kyle Trask of Florida.
Monday's game is a rematch of a semifinal game in the first College Football Playoff six years ago. Ohio State (7-0) won that meeting en route to the national title.
There were questions whether this Buckeyes team deserved to be in playoffs, but Ohio State routed favored Clemson, erasing sentiments that another Tigers-Crimson Tide title showdown was all but inevitable.
If Smith shared those expectations, the Alabama wide receiver kept them to himself.
“I mean, I’m not part of the committee, so I have no say-so in who they put in and who they wanted to put in,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, we just show up here, practice, and get ready for whoever the next opponent is.”
