AUBURN — Shanon Terry never had perfect attendance as a student at East Lawrence.
On Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium, however, the Moulton man checked an item off his bucket list as third-ranked Alabama defeated Auburn 24-22 in four overtimes.
“It’s been one of my goals to attend every regular season game in one Alabama season,” Terry said.
He traveled more than 5,000 miles to attend 12 straight games, isn’t sure how much money he has spent, but has at least two more Crimson Tide games to attend.
Alabama plays Georgia on Saturday in the SEC championship game in Atlanta. Terry already has tickets. Then, it’s the post season for the Crimson Tide.
“I plan to attend the bowl games, too,” Terry said.
Allstartixs owner Willie Allen has attended every game with Terry. He said a lot of his customers talk about attending every game in one season, but few complete the task.
“For one reason or another, they don’t make it,” he said.
Terry, who is operations manager for Bunge in Decatur, thought his perfect attendance was coming to end the week of Alabama’s Oct. 23 game with Tennessee.
He was in California on business and had a connecting flight in Denver on Friday.
“My flight in California was delayed,” Terry said.
He sent a text message to his wife and Allen and told them he likely wouldn’t make it home in time to leave for the Tennessee game. But luckily for him, his connecting flight in Denver was also delayed.
“I landed in Huntsville, got in a car and drove to Tuscaloosa,” Terry said.
He said all of the games have been enjoyable, including the same-day flight to College Station where Alabama had its only loss of the season so far to Texas A&M. But nothing, he continued, was like the win over Auburn on Saturday.
“It’s Alabama and Auburn,” he said. “I want Alabama to win every game, but this one is the most important.”
Terry, who has degrees from Athens State University and the University of North Alabama, attended his first Iron Bowl when the game was played at Legion Field in Birmingham.
“I was in the upper deck of Legion Field with my father, and I was so scared,” he said.
This was his fourth Iron Bowl in Auburn.
Tracey Norton Clement attended her second Iron Bowl, while it was Heather Warren’s first trip to Auburn. The two are friends, and they got tickets to the game after Clement made a post on social media.
Joe Russell, an Auburn fan, provided tickets for Clement and Warren as well as Misty McMillian Gibson. They traveled in the same vehicle to the game, and Russell is the only Auburn fan.
“It was different,” he said about the trip to Auburn. “But I saw they needed tickets, and I wanted to do something nice.”
