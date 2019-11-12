AUBURN — Gus Malzahn has won a lot of games in seven seasons as Auburn’s head coach.
Sixty, to be exact. That’s fifth-most in program history, behind only Ralph Jordan, Mike Donahue, Pat Dye and Tommy Tuberville. One of those wins came in an SEC Championship Game in 2013. He’s one of only three active SEC head coaches who has one of those.
But, for many, Auburn’s 29 losses during those seven seasons stand out more than those 60 wins. Fourteen of them in particular — five to LSU, five to Georgia and four to Alabama. Those are the three biggest rivals on the schedule every season, and Malzahn has won just six of 20 games against them.
His 2-5 mark against LSU can’t improve this season. But the Tiger, will get a shot at the other two before the season is out — they host No. 5 Georgia Saturday and No. 4 Alabama two weeks after that.
Those games, with a nonconference breather against in-state FCS foe Samford in between, might make up one of the most pivotal stretches of Malzahn’s tenure at Auburn.
"It’s a very, very important game," Malzahn said. "Like I said, playing one of our rivals, playing at home, which I think is really good. And I just know that our players are extremely excited to have the chance to play these guys."
The Tigers emerge from their second week off with a 7-2 record. Both losses — the other by the score of 24-13 against current No. 12 Florida — came on the road in some of the toughest places to play in all of college football, The Swamp and Death Valley, with a true freshman quarterback in Bo Nix. They were the top-ranked two-loss team in the first set of College Football Playoff rankings released last week, coming in at No. 11.
That gives Auburn at least a puncher’s chance to challenge for the last spot in the committee’s top four next month (provided it can get some help from the teams ranked ahead of it), even though no two-loss team has ever made the field.
But that chance exists only if the Tigers can win the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and the Iron Bowl. Those games against Georgia and Alabama could potentially mean the difference between 10-2 (the third double-digit-win regular season of the Malzahn era) and 8-4 (the fifth with eight or fewer wins).
The latter could lead to a fascinating December on the Plains. Malzahn is in the second year of a seven-year, $49 million contract that carries with it a buyout of still more than $27 million, but he dealt with rampant speculation about his future with the program following a 7-5 regular season last year.
Making matters more interesting is Arkansas' decision to fire second-year head coach Chad Morris. Malzahn’s name has already been mentioned as a potential candidate if things go sideways at Auburn, given his ties to the state.
Giving Auburn confidence as it sets out on that endeavor is the fact that it has swept its two biggest rivals at home twice in three tries during Malzahn’s tenure — first with the magical Prayer at Jordan-Hare and Kick Six in 2013; then again with a dominant defense and standout run game led by eventual SEC Offensive Player of the Year Kerryon Johnson in 2017.
Seniors Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson, Javaris Davis, Jeremiah Dinson and Marquel Harrell, among others, were key contributors on the last Tigers team to beat both rivals, in 2017.
"This is why you come to the SEC, to be honest with you. We've got a tough schedule. We've got one of the toughest schedules in the country. But this is why you come to Auburn," Dinson said. "As a kid, man, you wish for games like this. Now I'm here, now I've got an opportunity to play Georgia and Alabama these last three games. It's gonna be fun."
Part of what made that November in 2017 so memorable was that both the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide came to Jordan-Hare Stadium ranked No. 1 in the CFP rankings. The Tigers blew out Georgia 40-17 and handled Alabama. Those teams ended up meeting in the national championship game in January.
This season, though, those two teams are on the outside of the current playoff picture looking in. Georgia is the SEC East favorite and still controls its own destiny, but an October home loss to a 4-6 South Carolina team looks worse by the week. Alabama came in at No. 3 in the first set of rankings, but a 46-41 home loss to LSU on Saturday puts it in a precarious position.
Georgia has struggled offensively but has an elite defense. Alabama has an elite offense but its defense has not lived up to previous standards.
Auburn more closely resembles Georgia – great defense with an offense that has struggles against tough competition.
This might be the last season for a while Auburn gets the chance to do it this way, with the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry and Iron Bowl both being played in November. Next year's game against Georgia was moved up to Oct. 10 at Auburn's request, which shifted the annual date with LSU to the week before the Iron Bowl.
Can the Tigers sweep their two biggest rivals in the span of three games one more time?
"You just want to win these last three games, just leave with a bang," Dinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.