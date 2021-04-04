INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga has given fans the NCAA championship game they wanted with a shot for the ages.
Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, giving the heavily favored Zags a 93-90 overtime victory against upstart UCLA on Saturday night.
Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, will play second-seeded Baylor for the title Monday night. Those teams were 1-2 in The Associated Press Top 25 most of the season. The Bears manhandled Houston 78-59 in the other national semifinal.
Johnny Juzang scored 31 points for UCLA, including a tying basket with 3.3 seconds left. But Suggs took the inbound pass, dribbled just past midcourt and launched the shot. It banked in after the buzzer sounded.
Gonzaga is 31-0 and the first team since Indiana State in 1979 to carry an undefeated record into the national title game. Indiana was the last undefeated champion in 1976.
The heavily favored Zags went to OT with an 81-81 score after the Bruins' Johnny Juzang was called for charging on a drive with 1.1 seconds remaining. Gonzaga's inbound pass was intercepted.
There were 19 lead changes and 13 ties in regulation. The last tie came on two free throws by UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 43 seconds to go.
The heavily favored Zags were up 69-67 at the under-8-minute media timeout after taking their biggest lead at 66-59.
The upstart Bruins stayed close thanks to Tyger Campbell. He had a 3-pointer, then hit another bucket to cut the deficit to a pair.
Campbell has 15 points while Johnny Juzang leads UCLA with 19. Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi has 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting.
It was a big day for Nembhard family — and that was before Andrew Nembhard played for top-seeded Gonzaga in the Final Four.
Nembhard's younger brother, Ryan, scored 12 points to help Montverde Academy of Georgia defeat Sunrise Christian Academy of Kansas 62-52 to win a national tournament in Florida. The event featured several of the country's highest-ranked high school boys teams.
The younger Nembhard won his tournament title in plenty of time to watch Andrew and the Zags face UCLA in the national semifinals.
Andrew Nembhard scored four points in the first half as the heavily favored Zags were in a tight duel with the upstart Bruins. Gonzaga entered the game with a 30-0 record and led 45-44 at halftime.
Ryan Nembhard has signed with Creighton.
The Bulldogs, trying to keep their undefeated season going, had a 45-44 lead at halftime.
It was a wild first half, featuring 11 lead changes and six ties. The upstart Bruins led most of the way before Corey Kispert hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Joel Ayayi leads top-seeded Gonzaga with 16 points and Johnny Juzang played all of the first 20 minutes and has 15 for UCLA, which is the fifth 11th seed to make the Final Four.
The Zags entered this Final Four with four straight double-digits victories in the NCAA Tournament. The tourney's No. 1 overall seed didn't trail in the previous two.
But the upstart Bruins are hanging tough in the first half with a 27-25 lead at the under-8-minute media timeout.
The 11th-seeded Bruins have tried to shorten the game by slowing the pace and as a result have already led for nearly half of the first 11 minutes.
But as player after player and coach after coach has warned throughout the tournament, taking just one play off — any play — could lead to one of Gonzaga’s trademark runs.
The Bruins also could get a boost from their fans, who have been noticeably louder during the first half.
Tyger Campbell led UCLA with nine points at that point. Joel Ayayi was perfect from the field (5-of-5) and had 13 points.
UCLA had the early edge over No. 1 Gonzaga as Baylor awaits its opponent in the NCAA championship game.
The 11th-seeded Bruins are up 10-9 at the first media timeout. Jaime Jaquez Jr. put UCLA in front with a 3-pointer.
Joel Ayayi scored the first seven points for the Zags, heavy favorites against the Bruins as they try to get within a victory of being the first undefeated national champion since Indiana 45 years ago.
