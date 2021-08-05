Faces of the Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics have given a spot on the world stage to former Hartselle High student Quanesha Burks while making stars of Auburn recruit Sunisa Lee in gymnastics and former University of Florida swimmer Caeleb Dressel. Lee won the individual all-around competition, received a silver medal as part of the second-place United States team and captured bronze on the uneven bars. Dressel won five gold medals, including three in individual events and two on relays.
