AMES, Iowa — Baylor has a new cast of players, but its depth and defense showed up as usual in one of the most anticipated games of the season so far.
James Akinjo scored 16 points, LJ Cryer had 10 of his 13 in the second half, and the top-ranked Bears beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72 on Saturday for the Cyclones' first loss.
Baylor (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) never trailed in only the fourth Division I matchup of 12-0 teams in 40 years and the first game between top-10 teams at Hilton Coliseum since 2014.
The defending national champions got the tough game they expected and had to overcome 19 turnovers and foul trouble.
“First and foremost, it shows we have a great rotation,” coach Scott Drew said. “Different people stepped up at different times, and you need that because not everybody has great shooting nights and great games.”
The defending national champion Bears extended their win streak to 19 games and are among three remaining unbeaten teams. Southern California and Colorado State are the others.
Tristan Enaruna scored a career-high 23 points for the Cyclones (12-1, 0-1).
• No. 6 Kansas 76, George Mason 67: Jalen Coleman-Lands came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 20 points, reserve Mitch Lightfoot added 14 points, and sixth-ranked Kansas held off George Mason on Saturday in a late addition to the schedule.
The game was put together earlier this week when Kansas had its Big 12 opener against TCU postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. George Mason was willing to play anywhere after it had four straight games canceled or postponed.
The Patriots were up for the challenge, too. Kansas led 66-61 with 3 minutes left when Christian Braun rattled in a 3-pointer to extend the lead.
Braun finished with 14 points for the Jayhawks (11-1), who never led by more than 12 before holding off the upstarts from the Atlantic 10.
D'Shawn Schwartz had 15 points and 12 rebounds for George Mason (7-6).
• No. 22 Villanova 73, No. 15 Seton Hall 67: Villanova coach Jay Wright isn't a big fan of playing on New Year's Day. It takes away from celebrating the night before and facing a tough and physical Seton Hall is never fun, even when they are shorthanded.
Justin Moore hit a go-ahead jumper with 1:36 to play and No. 22 Villanova dominated inside and hit late free throws to post a victory over gutsy No. 15 Pirates on Saturday.
Collin Gillespie scored 21 points, Brandon Slater added 17 and Moore had 13 to lead the Wildcats (9-4, 2-1). Jermaine Samuels added 11 points and 11 rebounds as Nova held a 42-28 rebounding edge with Seton Hall missing two key big men because of COVID-19.
Backup guard Bryce Aiken had 22 points to lead Seton Hall (9-3, 0-2).
• No. 17 Texas 74, West Virginia 59: Marcus Carr spent the nonconference portion of his first season at Texas becoming comfortable in coach Chris Beard's offense, trying to be a good teammate and working to create shots for others.
On Saturday, Carr was assertive looking for his own shots. Carr scored a season-best 20 points and No. 17 Texas defeated short-handed West Virginia in the teams' Big 12 opener, snapping the Mountaineers' eight-game winning streak.
West Virginia (11-2) played without starting guard and leading scorer Taz Sherman (20.9 points per game), who is in COVID-19 protocols.
Carr averaged 16 shot attempts and more than 19 points as an All-Big Ten player at Minnesota last season. In his first 12 games at Texas (11-2), Carr averaged eight field goal attempts and 8.6 points.
Jalen Bridges led West Virginia with 18 points.
• No. 21 Providence 70, DePaul 53: Forward Justin Minaya realizes the target will grow as the wins pile up and No. 21 Providence climbs in the rankings.
On Saturday, Providence eliminated any suspense early, getting 17 points from Aljami Durham and burying DePaul with a dominant first half.
The Friars (13-1, 3-0 Big East), off to their best start since the 2015-16 team won 14 of its first 15, grabbed a 25-point halftime lead on the way to their eighth straight win.
The Friars made 8 of 15 3-pointers, and coach Ed Cooley earned his 299th win over 16 seasons at Fairfield and Providence.
Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul (9-3, 0-2) with 22 points.
