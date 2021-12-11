CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — No. 11 Arizona used tough defense to outlast Illinois 83-79 on Saturday and stay undefeated.
Bennedict Mathurin led the Wildcats with 30 points. Trailing the Illini by one with 2:22 to play, Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis capitalized on an offensive rebound by putting in a layup. On the next possession, Christian Koloko forced an Illinois turnover, and Mathurin scored an easy layup to make it 79-76 with 1:55 to go.
Mathurin opened the game by making 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range, and finished 10 of 16 from the field and five made 3s for Arizona (9-0). Sophomore guard Kerr Kriisa added 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Tubelis had 16 points and eight rebounds.
“We were battling every second of the game, and it came down to little turnovers, little stops and we managed to do it better,” Kriisa said. “I think that was the key to winning.”
Arizona outscored Illinois 42-16 in the paint, limiting center Kofi Cockburn to a season-worst 5 of 15 shooting mark. Mathurin credited the Wildcats’ defensive performance, especially Tubelis and Koloko, who scored four points and had seven rebounds.
“We have the best bigs in the country,” Mathurin said. “I don’t want to be like that, but in practice, we (are) working really hard. Our bigs are pretty comfortable, our game plan was pretty good and I just feel like we had the right game plan to get him out of the game.”
For Illinois (7-3), guard Trent Frazier led his team with 27 points on 9 of 15 shooting, going 6 of 11 from deep. Alfonso Plummer followed closely behind, adding 25 points, and Cockburn had a game-high 12 rebounds.
“It was bareknuckle boxing,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “It was knock-down, drag-out, and we knew it was going to be. I think we’re built for those, and I think we get a little experience playing in those and it’s really going to help us and make us better.”
Frazier scored 11 straight points in the first half during a 19-0 Illini run, which was capped by a steal and a coast-to-coast layup for a 37-24 lead at the seven-minute mark. But Arizona closed the first half on a 14-5 run, trailing 42-38 at the break after a Mathurin layup with 23 seconds left.
The Wildcats had to make an unexpected landing in Indianapolis on Friday night instead of flying into the University of Illinois’ Willard Airport due to tornadoes and severe weather. The team had to be driven the roughly two hours to Champaign.
• No. 15 UConn 74, St. Bonaventure 64: R.J. Cole scored 15 points and No. 15 Connecticut surged midway through the second half. Akok Akok added 12 points and Jordan Hawkins had 11 for UConn (8-1).
• No. 19 Michigan State 80, Penn State 64: Gabe Brown scored 15 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Spartans (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won four straight games and are off to their best start since starting the 2017-18 season 14-2.
--
Women
• No. 3 UConn 71, UCLA 61: UConn struggled again without star Paige Bueckers but managed to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since March 1993.
Dorka Juhasz shot 5 of 5 for 16 points with 16 rebounds and Evina Westbrook added 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Huskies (6-2).
Bueckers, the reigning national player of the year, fractured her knee last Sunday in a win over Notre Dame and the school said she will be out for up to two months. She is averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.
• No. 11 Texas 83, Idaho 43: DeYona Gaston led a balanced attack with 19 points, Latasha Lattimore had a double-double and Texas coasted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.