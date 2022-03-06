TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd was asked earlier this week whether his team would cut down the nets for winning the Pac-12 regular-season championship after Saturday's game against California.
Only if the Wildcats won, he said.
No problem there. No. 2 Arizona closed out its first season under Lloyd in dominating fashion, crushing Cal 89-61 to become the first Pac-12 team to win 18 conference games.
Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 13 and the Wildcats celebrated the Pac-12 title they clinched on Tuesday by snipping the nets. Pelle Larsson and senior Justin Kier scored 13 each.
“From where we started and where we are now, I didn't expect that,” said Lloyd, pointing to the Pac-12 championship trophy. “I just didn't want to celebrate it early.”
Arizona (28-3, 18-2) sewed up its first conference title in four years with a 91-71 win over No. 16 Southern California on Tuesday, then had a sluggish first half two days later against Stanford before pulling away.
The Wildcats dominated the conference's other Bay Area team early, building a 17-point lead midway through the first half with a 19-2 run.
Arizona shot 65% and scored 49 points in the paint to finish 17-0 at home in its first season under Lloyd — not bad for a team that started the season unranked and was picked to finish fourth in the Pac-12.
“Once we got to where we needed to be, we wanted more, we were still hungry,” said Kier, who played his final home game. “We're going to continue to be hungry until we get what we want.”
Cal (12-19, 5-15) played well for stretches without point guard Joel Brown due to a knee injury, but couldn't recover from Arizona's big early run. Jordan Shepherd led the Bears with 16 points.
"We got a little fatigued and made some costly errors there in the second half defensively,” Cal coach Mark Fox said. "Against a team with as much talent as they have, you cannot afford to do that."
• No. 3 Baylor 75, Iowa State 68: James Akinjo scored 20 points and Baylor clinched a share of the Big 12 title with its fifth consecutive win.
Akinjo put the Bears (26-5, 14-4) ahead to stay with a 3-pointer with 3:37 left, followed seconds later by a driving reverse layup. They had fallen behind after building a 25-point lead in the game’s first 12 minutes.
Baylor (26-5, 14-4) had never won a Big 12 title before claiming it outright last season on the way to its first national championship. The Bears are conference co-champs this time with sixth-ranked Kansas.
Kendall Brown had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor. Adam Flagler scored 13 points and Jeremy Sochan 12.
Gabe Kalscheur had 18 points for Iowa State (20-11, 7-11).
• No. 6 Kansas 70, No. 21 Texas 63, OT: David McCormack had 22 points and 10 rebounds and threw down the clinching dunk in overtime as Kansas clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament.
Jalen Wilson had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Christian Braun had 13 points and 11 boards as the Jayhawks (25-6, 14-4) wrapped up at least a share of the regular-season conference title.
The Jayhawks tied it 61-all when Ochai Agbaji, who was 0-for-10 shooting at that point, hit his only field goal with 2:37 left in overtime. Courtney Ramey came up empty at the other end for Texas, and McCormack made two foul shots to give Kansas the lead before Wilson added two more to provide some breathing room.
Ramey finished with 18 points for the Longhorns (21-10, 10-8).
• No. 8 Purdue 69, Indiana 67: Eric Hunter Jr. scored 17 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 15 to help Purdue rally past its archrival.
Zach Edey added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) snapped a season-high, two-game losing streak.
Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 18 points and a career-high 12 assists, but his half-court heave to win it with 0.3 seconds left was an air ball.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and six rebounds while Miller Kopp scored 14 points for Indiana (18-12, 9-11).
• No. 11 Villanova 78, Butler 59: Justin Moore scored 16 points and Jermaine Samuels added 15 as Villanova built a big early lead and handed Butler its fifth straight loss.
Caleb Daniels and Collin Gillespie each scored 11 points and Jordan Longino had 10 for Villanova.
The Wildcats (23-7, 16-4 Big East) will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.
Chuck Harris had 19 points to lead Butler (13-18, 6-14) and Bo Hodges had 12 points and six rebounds.
Villanova scored 11 straight points during a 20-1 run that made it 23-4 at the outset and the Wildcats were up by 28 midway through the second half.
• Oklahoma State 52, No. 12 Texas Tech 51: Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left as Oklahoma State eliminated the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race.
Terrence Shannon missed a contested jumper just before the buzzer for Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State (15-15, 8-10) celebrated a win in its season finale. Oklahoma State is banned from postseason play because of NCAA rules violations, so the Cowboys can’t play in the Big 12 tournament next week.
The Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6) needed a victory and losses by Baylor and Kansas to finished tied for the Big 12 lead.
Kevin Obanor led Texas Tech with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Rondel Walker led the Cowboys with 12 points and Thompson had 11.
• No. 18 UConn 75, DePaul 68: Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points as UConn snapped DePaul's three-game winning streak.
Sanogo also had 11 rebounds, giving him his eighth double-double of the season.
Tyrese Martin added 19 points and 16 rebounds for UConn, which held a 49-31 edge on the boards. UConn (22-8, 13-6 Big East) has won six of its last seven games.
Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul (15-15, 6-14) with 22 points, while Brandon Johnson had 14.
UConn secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Big East tournament. DePaul is No. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.