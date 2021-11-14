WACO, Texas — Gerry Bohanon had a hard time finding the words to describe just how he felt after 18th-ranked Baylor ran over Oklahoma, ending the fourth-ranked Sooners' nation’s-best 17-game winning streak.
The hard-nosed quarterback does know what it means going forward for the resurgent Bears.
“I know we’ll keep going,” Bohanon said. “I know that was just motivation for what we can do, and we can be as a team.”
Bohanon threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores in the fourth quarter and Baylor's defense harassed both Oklahoma quarterbacks in a 27-14 win Saturday that kept the Bears in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game, a week after an unexpected loss at struggling TCU.
“It’s controlled confidence. You know, we put in the work and we expected results,” said linebacker Terrel Bernard, who had nine tackles and two sacks for Baylor (8-2, 5-2 Big 12). “We didn’t play up to our standard last week. And, we corrected some things on tape. We put in a great game plan and came out here and executed.”
The Sooners (9-1, 6-1) were held to 260 total yards, their fewest ever with coach Lincoln Riley in his five seasons as head coach and two seasons as offensive coordinator before that. It was their fewest points in a regular-season game since a 48-14 home loss to Baylor in 2014, which came weeks before they ended that season with a 40-6 loss to Clemson in the Russell Athletic Bowl.
Oklahoma lost in November under Riley for the first time.
“Disappointing, no other way to put it,” Riley said. “Still a whole lot left for this football team. That’s the advantage of winning your first nine games, is you do set yourself up to be able to overcome something like this. … We’ll bounce back like we always do and like we fully expect to.”
• No. 6 Ohio State 59, Purdue 31: C.J. Stroud threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns and freshman TreVeyon Henderson rumbled for two more scores as the Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0 Big Ten) avoided being the latest victim of an upset by Purdue (6-4, 4-3).
• No. 8 Michigan State 40, Maryland 21: Payton Thorne threw two of his four touchdown passes to Jayden Reed, and Kenneth Walker ran for 143 yards and two scores for the Spartans (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten).
• No. 9 Michigan 21, No. 23 Penn State 17: Cade McNamara threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All with 3:29 left and Michigan (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) stayed in the Big Ten championship race. Penn State fell to 6-4 and 3-4.
• No. 15 UTSA 27, Southern Miss 17: Frank Harris passed for 227 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 54 yards and UTSA (10-0, 6-0 Conference USA) overcame a sluggish performance.
UTSA, Georgia and Cincinnati are the only remaining unbeaten FBS teams.
• No. 17 Houston 37, Temple 8: Alton McCaskill rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns as Houston clinched a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The Cougars (9-1, 7-0 American) have won nine straight games since an opening loss to Texas Tech and will likely play No. 2 Cincinnati in the league title game.
• No. 19 Iowa 27, Minnesota 22: Alex Padilla threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in his first career start, and Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) withstood three fourth-quarter comeback attempts by Minnesota (6-4, 4-3).
• No. 20 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7: Braelon Allen rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns to help Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) earn its sixth consecutive victory. Graham Mertz threw two touchdown passes, and Wisconsin's defense recorded four interceptions.
• Georgia State 42, No. 22 Coastal Carolina 40: Nose tackle Thomas Gore stopped Shermari Jones' run for a two-point conversion with 1:09 to play and Georgia State (5-3, 3-3 Sun Belt) beat Coastal Carolina (8-2, 4-2) for the Panthers' first-ever victory over a ranked opponent.
