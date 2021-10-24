AMES, Iowa — Iowa State is back in its familiar October form and right in the thick of the Big 12 race again.
Brock Purdy threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, the defense stopped Oklahoma State inches short on a fourth-and-2 late in the game, and the Cyclones beat the No. 8 Cowboys 24-21 on Saturday.
“I’m just so happy for our team,” Purdy said. “It just felt good to finish it the right way.”
The Cyclones (5-2, 3-1) won their third straight to improve to 16-2 in October since 2017, and they won their ninth Big 12 home game in a row, the longest streak of its kind in the league.
Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) saw its eight-game win streak end, and it lost in Ames for the first time since 2011.
Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor are bunched in a three-way tie for second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0).
It was the seventh straight Oklahoma State-Iowa State game decided by seven points or less.
“It was a really hard-fought game,” Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said. “When two football teams go against each other, you’re going to exchange blows.”
Iowa State’s defense stopped Oklahoma State twice in the final five minutes.
Will McDonald made back-to-back sacks to snuff the Cowboys’ series that followed Breece Hall's 4-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 5:29 left.
Oklahoma State’s final possession reached the Iowa State 45. On fourth-and-2, Spencer Sanders passed to Brennan Presley, but Isheem Young and Kym-Mani King combined to keep Presley inches short with 1:09 left.
Purdy kneeled twice in victory formation, and fans stormed the field at Jack Trice Stadium as the clock ran out to celebrate Iowa State's first win over a top-10 opponent since 2018.
• No. 2 Cincinnati 27, Navy 20: Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to help No. 2 Cincinnati (7-0, 3-0 American) hold on against Navy.
• No. 3 Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23: Caleb Williams threw two touchdown pass, ran 40-yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down and No. 3 Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) rallied out of a 10-0 halftime deficit to avoid an enormous upset by Kansas (1-6, 0-4).
• No. 5 Ohio State 54, Indiana 7: C.J. Stroud threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns and the Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) held IU to 128 yards of offense.
• No. 6 Michigan 33, Northwestern 7: Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns for No. 6 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten).
• Illinois 20, No. 7 Penn State 18: Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history.
The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes and then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a new format.
• No. 10 Oregon 34, UCLA 31: Travis Dye became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score touchdowns on four consecutive carries, Anthony Brown had 381 yards of total offense and No. 10 Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) overcame an early 14-point deficit.
• No. 13 Notre Dame 31, USC 16: Kyren Williams ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help lift the Fighting Irish (6-1).
• No. 16 Wake Forest 70, Army 56: Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score to keep No. 16 Wake Forest (7-0) from becoming the first ranked opponent to lose to Army (4-3) since 1972.
• No. 22 San Diego State 20, Air Force 14: The Aztecs (7-0, 3-0 Mountain West) won despite managing 72 yards passing and 157 yards rushing.
• No. 23 Pittsburgh 27, Clemson 17: Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns, completing 25 of 39 passes to overtake Alex Van Pelt for the most career completions in school history.
• No. 24 UTSA 45, Louisiana Tech 16: Sincere McCormick rushed for three touchdowns in a win for the Roadrunners (8-0, 4-0 Conference USA).
• Wisconsin 30, No. 25 Purdue 13: Chez Mellusi ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Braelon Allen had 140 yards and two scores to help Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) earn a 15th straight win over Purdue (4-3, 2-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.