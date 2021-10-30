EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kenneth Walker earned the right to stump for Heisman Trophy votes and humbly refused, shaking off questions about the coveted award as if they were linebackers trying to tackle him.
Walker ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns, helping No. 8 Michigan State top No. 6 Michigan 37-33 for a thrilling comeback win on Saturday.
“I don't feel like it was a Heisman moment," said Walker, who started the day leading the nation in rushing and finished it with 1,194 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. “But it was just a great team win."
The Wake Forest transfer had a lot to do with it.
The Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) trailed by nine at halftime and 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter before rallying as Walker boosted his chances of being selected college football's most outstanding player.
Walker’s fifth touchdown — a 23-yard run — lifted the Spartans to a 37-33 lead with 5:08 remaining. He had 8.6 yards a carry, an average that spiked thanks to his 58-yard touchdown that helped the Spartans pull into a 30-all tie early in the fourth quarter.
“This was a huge stage, the whole world was watching, and you got a chance to see what type of player he is," coach Mel Tucker said. “Any recognition he's getting for Heisman consideration is well deserved."
The Wolverines (7-1, 4-1) forced a final punt and had the ball at their 33 with 1:15 and no timeouts left.
After a roughing-the-passer penalty gave them the ball at midfield, Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley sealed the victory by picking off a floating pass from Cade McNamara.
“This one stings," McNamara said. “We have to respond. Our backs are against the wall now."
The rivals were on the same field with 7-0 or better records for the first time, matching up as top-10 teams for the first time since 1964.
• No. 2 Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12: Desmond Ridder twice connected with tight end Josh Whyle for touchdowns, and No. 2 Cincinnati (8-0, 4-0 American) remained unbeaten by toppling a struggling but feisty Tulane squad that kept the game competitive deep into the second half.
• No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 14: True freshman Caleb Williams threw for 402 yards and six touchdowns and No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) finally put together a complete game, extending the nation’s best home winning streak to 17 games.
• No. 5 Ohio State 33, No. 20 Penn State 24: C.J. Stroud threw for 305 yards and a touchdown and TreYeyon Henderson rushed for 152 yards and a score to lift the Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) in the Big Ten East race.
• No. 7 Oregon 52, Colorado 29: Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 7 Oregon (7-1, 6-1 Pac-12) amassed a season-high 568 total yards in earning its 17th straight win at Autzen Stadium.
• Wisconsin 27, No. 9 Iowa 7: Graham Mertz scored on two quarterback sneaks and threw a touchdown pass to help Wisconsin to its fourth consecutive victory.
Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) forced three turnovers, produced six sacks and limited Iowa (6-2, 3-2) to 24 yards on 30 carries.
• No. 11 Notre Dame 44, North Carolina 34: Kyren Williams powered to 202 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and Jack Coan passed for 223 yards and a score for Notre Dame (7-1). Sam Howell passed for 323 yards and rushed for 91 for the Tar Heels (4-4).
• No. 13 Wake Forest 45, Duke 7: Sam Hartman passed for 402 yards and three TDs and rushed for two more to help No. 13 Wake Forest (8-0, 5-0 ACC) to its best start in program history.
• No. 15 Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3: Spencer Sanders threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 53 yards and a score, all in the first half, to lead the Cowboys (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).
• No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24: Baylor tight end Ben Sims had a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter before Abram Smith spun away for a 32-yard scamper, helping the 16th-ranked Bears (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) became the third team in a row to overcome a double-digit deficit to beat Texas (4-4, 2-3).
• Miami 38, No. 17 Pittsburgh 34: Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC). Kenny Pickett threw for a school-record 519 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions for Pitt (6-2, 3-1).
• Houston 44, No. 19 SMU 37: Marcus Jones returned a kickoff 100 yards with 17 seconds left and Houston (7-1, 5-0 American) handed the Mustangs (7-1, 3-1) their first loss.
SMU had tied the game with a 45-yard Blake Mazza field goal with 30 seconds left. Clayton Tune threw for 412 yards and four TDs for Houston.
• West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31: Jarret Doege threw three touchdown passes, Leddie Brown ran for two scores and West Virginia (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) upset the Cyclones (5-3, 3-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.