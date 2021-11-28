EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State was unfazed by injuries, illness, snowy conditions and an embarrassing loss the previous week.
The Spartans put all that behind them and finished the regular season on a high note.
Payton Thorne threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to lead No. 12 Michigan State to a 30-27 victory over Penn State on Saturday.
Kennett Walker III rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries as the Spartans (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) bounced back from last week's 56-7 loss to Ohio State. Michigan State finished undefeated at home for the first time since 2015.
“At the end of the day, it really comes down to mental and physical toughness,” coach Mel Tucker said. “That's a big part of it.”
Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes, two to Jahan Dotson, for the Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-5). Penn State closed out the regular season with five losses in its last seven games.
“Overall, I thought that we did a decent job of containing (Walker) for most of the game. But there were critical stops that we needed at important times throughout the game that we weren't able to make,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Walker was questionable to play after leaving the Ohio State game early due to an ankle injury. He instead took on a workhorse role.
“After the Ohio State game we watched the film and then it was like, ‘On to the next,’ ” Walker said. “It's just how we've done it all season.”
Daequan Hardy’s 27-yard interception return for a touchdown put Penn State up 20-17. Thorne’s 1-yard plunge late in the third quarter gave the Spartans a 23-20 advantage.
Thorne connected with Jayden Reed on a 20-yard scoring pass on a fourth-and-15 with 5:10 left to give Michigan State some cushion.
Reed made a leaping grab over a defender.
“He comes up with big plays every week, it seems,” Tucker said. “Fourth- down conversions are a big part of the game.”
Clifford threw to Parker Washington for a 15-yard TD in the final minute. He passed for 313 yards but the running game was limited to 61 yards on 26 carries.
“We tried to mix in the run game all day long,” Franklin said. “Obviously, we weren't able to run the ball consistently enough.”
The Spartans scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, including a 99-yard drive, and led 17-14 at halftime.
• No. 9 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24: Blake Shapen threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Baylor and Abram Smith ran for 117 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12).
• No. 11 Oregon 38, Oregon State 29: Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score, and No. 11 Oregon won the Pac-12 North Division and claimed a spot in the league's championship game.
The Ducks (10-2, 7-2) will face No. 16 Utah for the conference championship Friday in Las Vegas.
• North Texas 45, No. 15 UTSA 23: UTSA's undefeated season ended in a blowout as North Texas running backs DeAndre Torrey and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for five touchdowns Saturday.
Quarterback Frank Harris had two of UTSA's three lost fumbles among six overall before sitting the second half at UNT's rain-soaked Apogee Stadium, a 10-year-old facility where a Top 25 team had never played.
UTSA (11-1, 7-1 Conference USA), which never started with more than five consecutive wins in the program's first nine seasons, is still hosting the conference championship game Friday night against either Western Kentucky or Marshall.
• No. 18 Wisconsin 23, Minnesota 13: Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a first-half touchdown, leading Minnesota on three scoring drives after halftime to take back Paul Bunyan's Axe and give Iowa the Big Ten West Division title.
Morgan, who went 11 for 16 for 199 yards and a third-quarter touchdown pass to Chris Autman-Bell, led the Gophers on the sprint into the end zone to hoist the 73-year-old trophy on their home field for the first time since 2003.
As the crowd streamed onto the turf, the rap song “Jump Around” played over the speakers in a taunt of Wisconsin's home-game anthem.
• No. 19 Houston 45, UConn 17: Clayton Tune threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns as Houston (11-1, 8-0 American) tuned up for next week’s American Athletic Conference championship game against Cincinnati.
Nathaniel Dell caught two touchdowns and Jake Herslow and Jeremy Singleton each topped 100 receiving yards to go with a TD apiece for Houston.
• No. 20 Pittsburgh 31, Syracuse 14: Kenny Pickett passed for 209 yards and four touchdowns and the Pitt defense held Syracuse to 25 rushing yards on 30 carries as the Panthers (10-2, 7-1 ACC) completed the regular season in style.
Pitt had already secured a spot in the ACC championship game. The Panthers will play Wake Forest.
• No. 21 Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10: No. 21 Wake Forest earned a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, getting three passing touchdowns and one more on the ground from Sam Hartman.
The Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1 ACC) will attempt to claim their first league title since 2006 when they face No. 20 Pittsburgh on Dec. 4.
• No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Louisiana-Monroe 16: Emani Bailey scored on a 2-yard run to give No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette a double-digit lead in the third quarter, and the Ragin’ Cajuns held off Louisiana-Monroe.
The Ragin’ Cajuns (11-1, 8-0) won their school-record 11th straight game after a season-opening loss at Texas and went unbeaten in Sun Belt Conference play for the first time.
Lafayette will host Appalachian State in the conference championship game next Saturday.
